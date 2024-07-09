June 10th Webinar

The upcoming webinar event, “The American Case Against Palestinian Statehood: Policy Analysis and Expert Perspectives” promises to offer a thought-provoking examination of a critical issue in Middle East policy: The elusive “Palestinian State.” Featuring an esteemed panel of experts from leading think tanks across America as well as Israel 365, this webinar will explore why a two-state solution or Palestinian state is harmful, not only to Israelis but to American interests as well.

As tensions in the region remain high following the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel, the question of Palestinian statehood continues to be a focal point of international debate.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki of Israel365 Action will provide insights directly from Israel, offering a unique on-the-ground perspective. His participation highlights the importance of understanding Israeli views on this issue that so profoundly affects their security and future. The panel also includes prominent American foreign policy experts such as Cliff May from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and Ilan Berman of the American Foreign Policy Council. Their involvement highlights how the Palestinian statehood question intersects with broader U.S. strategic interests in the Middle East.

This expert panel promises a multifaceted analysis of the actual threats that a theoretical Palestinian state poses. A Palestinian State is a massive threat to Western Democracy as we know it, and for Israelis, Americans, Jews, and Christians alike – if you are concerned about Middle East stability, Israeli security, and U.S. foreign policy, this event will provide you with a valuable chance to hear in-depth perspectives often overlooked in mainstream coverage.

The webinar also will highlight the importance of strong U.S.-Israel relations and how policy decisions regarding the Palestinians can impact this crucial alliance. Whether you’re a policy professional, a concerned citizen, or someone seeking to understand this complex issue better, this free online webinar promises to be both educational and thought-provoking. By participating, you can gain a deeper appreciation for the strategic considerations that shape U.S. policy toward Israel and the Palestinians.

In an era of sound bites and oversimplification, an opportunity to attend an event that offers a substantive analysis is critical in today’s day and age. On July 10th, you will have a chance to engage with ideas grounded in truth, morality, and a strong vision for the free and democratic world.

The decisions made about Palestinian statehood will have far-reaching and detrimental consequences for global security, American foreign policy, and the future of the Middle East. And this is an issue that demands our attention and understanding now.

Sign up today, and don’t miss this incredible opportunity to take action in your American future.