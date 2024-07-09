Armed with the Bible and an ironclad faith, a new wave of heroes are needed to save the Western world. It could be me, it could be you, but at stake is the future of our society.

This month, Rabbi Elie Mischel published his latest book, The War Against The Bible: Ishmael, Esau and Israel at the End Times, and it’s a must-read addition that should be at the top of your summer reading list. Why? This book uses the Bible to help us understand the burning issues of our time. What is the root of the strange and disturbing love affair between young Americans and Hamas? Why do pro-Palestinian rioters attack Christmas tree lightings in America? As believers, it is critical to examine these questions by turning to the one book with all the answers – the Bible itself.

But even more importantly, you need to read this book because we can no longer sit on the sidelines and hope things will get better. The Bible is under attack – and it’s our job to stand up and defend it.

Rabbi Mischel’s central thesis is simple and profound: we are witnessing a global war against the Bible itself. This conflict goes far beyond geopolitics or land disputes. It’s a spiritual battle that pits those who cleave to the God of Israel and His word against those who seek to erase and pervert it.

The War Against the Bible: A Call to Action for People of Faith

The book draws striking parallels between ancient biblical prophecies and today’s headlines. Rabbi Mischel argues that today, we’re seeing the fulfillment of Psalm 83, which describes a confederation of nations plotting against Israel. Secular Western progressives, Mischel shows, are embracing the ethos of “Esau,” while the radical Islamists are imitating the values of “Ishmael.” Despite their seemingly opposing worldviews, these groups have formed a disturbing and destructive alliance, united by their hatred of Israel and biblical ethics.

This biblical parallel explains the head-scratching phenomenon of progressive activists in the West championing groups of people who hate everything else they stand for. How can self-proclaimed feminists and LGBTQ+ advocates support Hamas, a regime that brutally oppresses women and minorities, and would do the same to these same advocates without a second thought? Rabbi Mischel demonstrates how their shared hatred toward the Bible and its moral constraints bind them together in a confederation of evil.

Rabbi Mischel’s book is a breath of fresh air – the one we desperately need in a time when everything comes with a trigger warning. His book doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable truths. He tackles the alarming rise of antisemitism on college campuses and in progressive circles, and the Jewish community’s disappointing response. Rabbi Mischel argues that these disgraceful episodes aren’t just about Israel or Jews – it’s an attack on the very foundations of Western civilization, which are rooted in Judeo-Christian values.

One of the most compelling aspects of “The War Against The Bible” is its call for renewed Jewish-Christian cooperation. While acknowledging the painful history between the two faiths, Rabbi Mischel emphasizes that now is the time for believers to stand united. He reminds readers that Jews and Christians share a common heritage in the Hebrew Bible and face common threats in today’s increasingly secular and hostile world.

A total of 700 Christian students from across the United States joined the “March for Israel” in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2023. Credit: Passages.

But perhaps the most powerful aspect of “The War Against The Bible” is its emphasis on action. Mischel argues passionately against passivity, demonstrating that God expects us to move beyond hand-wringing and toward actively defending biblical values in the public square.

Despite all of the hardships, trials and tribulations we’ve experienced over the last 9 months, Rabbi Mischel’s overarching message is one of optimism. God is still in control and those who stand with Israel and its biblical values will ultimately prevail.

We very well might be at the End of Times. And if that’s the case, “The War Against the Bible” is more than just a book – it’s a guide for bringing these Biblical prophecies to fruition. This book is essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the deeper currents shaping our world and how to respond to them with faith and conviction. Rabbi Mischel has provided us with a powerful tool for navigating these challenging times and, more importantly, for playing our part in the unfolding story of redemption.

As we face the challenges ahead, let’s heed Rabbi Mischel’s call to action. With the Bible as our guide and shield, we can indeed work to save the world – one courageous act at a time. The War Against The Bible is not just a book; it’s a rallying cry for all who believe in the God of Israel and the enduring power of His word.