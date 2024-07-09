Spiritual Revival Spreads Among Israeli Soldiers and Hostages

A remarkable spiritual revival is unfolding among the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and it is now extending to hostages who were held captive by Hamas. This resurgence of faith, described by Rabbi Josh Friedman, highlights a significant shift toward religious observance within the military ranks.

Rabbi Friedman emphasizes the transformative power of turning back to God, a belief shared by commentator Glenn Beck in a recent segment. “As much as we know that we need a strong army, the way we are going to win is to turn to God,” Friedman stated. Wearing Tefillin, or phylacteries, serves as a visible manifestation of this reconnection with faith among Jewish people.

An unprecedented surge in demand for Tefillin has been observed, with over 8,000 IDF soldiers requesting these religious items. This movement has also reached Israeli hostages formerly held by Hamas. Rabbi Friedman recounted his meeting with Shlomi Ziv, a recently rescued hostage, who urgently requested Tefillin upon his release.

Shlomi Ziv, 41, endured eight harrowing months in captivity after being abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. He was rescued on June 8 by elite IDF soldiers. Throughout his ordeal, Ziv’s unwavering faith in God sustained him. Despite his non-religious background, he found solace in daily recitations of the Shema prayer, a fundamental declaration of Jewish faith.

“Even though I had only said the Shema prayer a few times in my life, I said it every day while in Gaza,” Ziv recounted. “I also made a big promise to God. I said, ‘God, if you get me back home alive, then I promise to put on Tefillin every day.’”

Tefillin are two black leather boxes containing scrolls of Torah verses, worn on the head and arm during morning prayers. They symbolize a Jew’s connection to the Creator and the belief that God alone determines their fate. While wearing Tefillin, Jews recite the Shema prayer (Deuteronomy 6:4): “Hear O Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is One.”

Unaware of Rabbi Friedman’s Israel Select Tefillin Campaign, which has seen thousands of IDF soldiers observing this mitzvah (commandment), Ziv’s plea for Tefillin upon his rescue was a profound testament to his faith. Isolated for eight months, Ziv knew only the distorted narratives fed to him by his captors, yet his spirit sought a connection to God.

Upon his emotional reunion with his family in a Tel Aviv hospital, Ziv’s first request was simple yet profound: “I need Tefillin.”

Rabbi Friedman’s mission to connect Jewish men and soldiers to God through Tefillin continues to gain momentum. Those interested in supporting this initiative can learn more about the campaign and its impact.

In May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a photo of him wearing Tefillin in memory of a fallen IDF soldier.

״וְרָאוּ כָּל־עַמֵּי הָאָרֶץ כִּי שֵׁם השם נִקְרָא עָלֶיךָ וְיָרְאוּ מִמֶּךָּ״.

**

רוחמה, אמא של מושיקו דוינו השם יקום דמו, שנפל במבצע ״צוק איתן״, הביאה לי את התפילין שלו.



התפילין שהיו איתו כל הזמן בתוך הקרבות הם הפריט היחיד ששרד את התופת שבה נפל מושיקו.



ריח אבק השריפה עדיין… pic.twitter.com/fejcqYKsv7 — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 12, 2024

This revival of faith among IDF soldiers and rescued hostages signifies a deeper, spiritual resilience that complements their physical bravery, highlighting a unique aspect of Israel’s enduring strength.

If you want to link arms with Rabbi Friedman’s mission to connect Jewish men and soldiers to God through Tefillin, click here to learn more.