“Sons of Jethro” plant trees to honor their fallen IDF soldiers

The Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund held a tree planting ceremony on Tuesday in the Ahihud Forest in northern Israel in memory of Druze soldiers who gave their lives in the Iron Swords War. The event was attended by the Spiritual Leader of the Druze Community, Shaykh Mowafaq Tarif, KKL-JNF Chairwoman Ifat Ovadia-Luski, leaders of the Druze community, families of the fallen, northern municipal leaders, representatives from the “Yad LaBanim” organization, representatives from Kerem-El Pre-military Academy, and KKL-JNF employees.

During the ceremony, the families of the fallen planted olive trees together in the KKL-JNF Ahihud forest to honor their loved ones who fell while defending the country. This planting underscores the preservation of their memory alongside KKL-JNF’s values of growth and renewal.

“Our sons sacrificed themselves for the security of the state,” says Imad Habaka. “For us Druze, this is our country too, and it is our duty to protect and defend it.”

Since the establishment of the state of Israel, the Druze have been volunteering in the IDF. In 1956, following an agreement with the head of the Druze community, a law was passed obligating Druze men to join the IDF. Today, 83% of Druze men serve in the military, with 60% serving in combat units—rates that are higher than those of the Jewish population.

Druze officers have attained high ranks in Israel’s security force. But this service has come at a high price. Over 505 have fallen serving in the IDF and over 1,500 were injured.

Druze consider themselves the descendants of Jethro, Moses’ father-in-law. According to Nachmanides, a leading medieval Jewish scholar, the descendants of Jethro receive a portion of land in Israel, specifically the fertile land surrounding Jericho, just like the tribes of Jacob, and they assisted in conquering the land when the Jews entered, 40 years after Sinai. Also, according to Jewish tradition, Jethro’s granddaughter married Pinchas, the son of Elazar the son of Aaron, the High Priest.

Despite accompanying the Jews since Mount Sinai, little is known about the Druze. 143,000 Druze live in villages scattered around northern Israel and have a principle of not seeking to rule, but rather to aid their host country. A religious minority everywhere they live, they are secretive about their religious teachings. Some of what is known is inaccurate.

Much like Jews, the Druze are a persecuted group in the Middle East. With fewer than