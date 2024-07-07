Majority of the Knesset signs resolution opposing Palestinian State

On Thursday, a letter signed by the 63 MKs was presented to Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana (Likud) requesting that a debate and vote be held on a resolution opposing forming a “Palestinian state.”

”The Israeli Knesset categorically opposes founding a Palestinian state west of the Jordan (River),” the resolution stated.

“A moment before the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu travels to Congress, the members of the caucus wish to stand by him as an all-Israeli impenetrable wall, against dangerous attempts by those states who wish to give a backwind to terror, in the form of a Palestinian terror state in the heart of the Land of Israel,” the Knesset members wrote to Ohana.

The proposed text of the resolution stated, “Founding a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will be an existential threat to the state of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and destabilize the region.”

“It will only be a short matter of time until Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and turns it into a base of radical Islamic terror, acting in coordination with the axis led by Iran, in order to wipe out the state of Israel,”

“Promoting the idea of a Palestinian state at this time will be a prize for terror and only encourage Hamas and its followers, who will view it as a victory stemming from the October 7 2023 massacre, and a precursor for the takeover of the middle east by Jihadist Islam,” the text would state.

A similar resolution was passed in February, with 99 MKs voting in favor. That resolution stated, “Peace can only be achieved after we achieve total victory over Hamas and through direct negotiations between the parties without preconditions.” Netanyahu was careful to craft the resolution with the stipulation that the resolution only opposed the unilateral creation of a Palestinian state outside of negotiations with Israel. This came in response to reports that the Biden administration was partnering with several Arab nations to prepare a detailed plan for a comprehensive peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians that includes a “firm timeline” for a Palestinian state.

The current resolution reportedly offers less flexibility to Netanyahu to negotiate with the US in any agreement that would cede land from Israel to create a “Palestinian state.”

The Biden administration is committed to the “Two State solution,” which would create an unprecedented militarized Arab state inside of Israel that has been ethnically cleansed of Jews, with its capital in an exclusively Muslim Jerusalem.

The resolution is times to precede Netanyahu’s visit to the US to address a joint session of Congress on July 24.