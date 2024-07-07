Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

WATCH: Israeli General gives inspirational address to troops

And Hashem roars aloud At the head of His army; For vast indeed is His host, Numberless are those that do His bidding. For great is the day of Hashem, Most terrible—who can endure it?

Joel

2:

11

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

July 7, 2024

< 1 minute

 Commander Ron Sayag speaks to his battalion as he preps them for battle in Jabalya, north of Gaza City:

“Shabbat shalom, I am Ron Sayag and I am honored to fight with you. Hamas is doing everything so as not to return the hostages and to threaten our existence. We can’t allow this to happen. The time has come to conduct a winning hit on Jabalya.

We’re going to watch each others’ backs.

We’re going to return security to the State of Israel.

Zev Jabotinsky said a pioneer works for those coming after him.

We’re going to make Israel a much better State. We’re going to protect our nation of Israel.

Each one of you is the generation of victory.

You are writing the history of the State of Israel.

Together we will defeat Hamas.

We’re fighting a war of independence.

It’s our duty to be a free people in our land, so it’s important now that we sing HaTikvah.

Good luck and until Victory!”

Share this article

Related articles

Mossad chief travels to Qatar as hostage-release talks resume

Picture of JNS

JNS

Netanyahu, Biden discuss Hamas hostage-release proposal

Picture of JNS

JNS

New Jersey honors US citizen who fell fighting Hamas on Oct. 7

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .