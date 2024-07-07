Indigenous Embassy calls on world to stand against the rise of Jew- hatred

The Indigenous Embassy of Jerusalem posted a video to Instagram of a contingent who, in February, visited the scene of the October 7 Massacre at the Nova music festival at Re’im, where at least 364 Israelis were murdered and at least 40 were taken hostage.

“We come here today to the scene of the Nova massacre,” Sheree Trotter, director of the Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem, said in the video. “We’ve come to pay tribute to all these young, beautiful people who were murdered on the seventh of October and who were kidnapped and taken as hostages. We are here because we want to stand in support of Israel as they fight an enemy that’s lost its humanity, an enemy that was so brutal in the things that it did to these young, innocent people who were celebrating.”

“I want to say to the world, don’t turn away. Don’t look away from what happened here and in the communities around here. Don’t be silent. Speak up.”

The Instagram post read:

“It’s been 9 months since 1,200 Israelis were brutally murdered and hostages taken to Gaza, the greatest number of Jews slaughtered in one day since the Holocaust.

“9 months on and people are still denying the atrocities that happened on 7 October, the rape, beheadings, burnt bodies, mutilation.

“9 months on and we’re still waiting for 120 hostages to be released.

“Meanwhile, Jew hatred has erupted in parts of society.

“We call on the world to stand against the rise of the ancient hatred. To not be silent when your Jewish friends are being attacked. To speak up for the right of Israel to defend itself against terrorism.

The post quoted Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German Lutheran pastor who was executed for his active opposition to the Nazis.

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless.

Not to speak is to speak.

Not to act is to act.”

