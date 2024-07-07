Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

100 hostage posters torn down outside DC office of Illinois Rep. Schneider

Picture of JNS

JNS

July 7, 2024

2 min read

“This was a shameful act on any day, but especially on July 4, our country’s Independence Day,” he wrote.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) wrote on social media that someone vandalized his office on Thursday “in a vile act of hate in which the posters of the more than 100 people still held hostage in Gaza (including 8 Americans) were ripped from the wall, shredded and tossed across the hallway.”

Calling the crime “a shameful act on any day, but especially on July 4, our country’s Independence Day,” Schneider put the vandalism in the context of other “hateful, un-American actions” by anti-Israel demonstrators that had also occurred.

On Thursday, Philadelphia police arrested six people in an anti-Israel demonstration that included the burning of an American flag.

“It’s not just happening at my office in Washington, D.C.,” Schneider wrote. “More than 700 miles from the Capitol, my home was targeted last weekend at 2:30 AM by approximately 50 masked demonstrators banging drums, blowing horns and screaming antisemitic chants.”

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) with Israeli President Isaac Herzog (second from left) and his wife, Michal Herzog, in Jerusalem on March 28, 2024. Credit: Maayan Toaf/Israel President’s Spokesperson’s Office via Wikimedia Commons. (Source: JNS)

Schneider said demonstrators outside his home also “marched through Chicago on July 4th, not calling for peace, but rather condemning the United States of America.”

The congressman warned that these protests “don’t advance peace” but “play directly into the hands of Hamas terrorists enabling them to continue to hold hostage not only those they kidnapped from Israel, but all civilians in Gaza as well.”

Share this article

Related articles

Israeli envoy in NY: West at risk of ‘radical Muslim occupation’

Picture of JNS

JNS

Arabs attack grandmother of Israeli lawmaker in Paris suburb

Picture of JNS

JNS

‘Hard to hear the woe is me’: House releases texts from Columbia leaders mocking Jew-hatred event

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .