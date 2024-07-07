100 hostage posters torn down outside DC office of Illinois Rep. Schneider

“This was a shameful act on any day, but especially on July 4, our country’s Independence Day,” he wrote.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) wrote on social media that someone vandalized his office on Thursday “in a vile act of hate in which the posters of the more than 100 people still held hostage in Gaza (including 8 Americans) were ripped from the wall, shredded and tossed across the hallway.”

Calling the crime “a shameful act on any day, but especially on July 4, our country’s Independence Day,” Schneider put the vandalism in the context of other “hateful, un-American actions” by anti-Israel demonstrators that had also occurred.

On Thursday, Philadelphia police arrested six people in an anti-Israel demonstration that included the burning of an American flag.

“It’s not just happening at my office in Washington, D.C.,” Schneider wrote. “More than 700 miles from the Capitol, my home was targeted last weekend at 2:30 AM by approximately 50 masked demonstrators banging drums, blowing horns and screaming antisemitic chants.”

Schneider said demonstrators outside his home also “marched through Chicago on July 4th, not calling for peace, but rather condemning the United States of America.”

The congressman warned that these protests “don’t advance peace” but “play directly into the hands of Hamas terrorists enabling them to continue to hold hostage not only those they kidnapped from Israel, but all civilians in Gaza as well.”