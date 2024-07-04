Jewish and Christian Leaders Support Knesset Resolution Against Palestinian Statehood

In a bold move reflecting strong support for Israel’s security, Keep God’s Land, a coalition of over 1,000 Jewish and Christian faith leaders, has initiated a new letter-writing campaign to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. The campaign supports a new resolution in the Knesset against Palestinian statehood.

A majority of 62 Knesset members, from nine different parties representing the coalition and opposition, declared in the proposed resolution that the “State of Israel strongly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan, which would pose an existential threat to Israel.” Based on the earlier Knesset resolution against Palestinian statehood signed by 99 Knesset members, even more Knesset members are expected to join this resolution.

Here is the Land of Israel Caucus resolution in Hebrew.

Land of Israel Caucus chairman Simcha Rothman told Israel365 News, “Even before October 7th, and definitely after that tragic date, Israelis understand the grave danger a Palestinian state anywhere ‘between the river and the sea’ presents to the Jewish people. We have returned to our ancient homeland and it would be a crime against history and ingratitude for all of the divine miracles we have seen, if we give our homeland away to the enemies of Israel and the entire free world.”

MK Simcha Rothman during the hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on the “reasonableness law,” Sept. 12, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90. (source: JNS)

The letter to Netanyahu and Ohana emphasizes the Keep God’s Land coalition’s concerns:

In poll after poll, the majority of Israeli people oppose a Palestinian state, yet the Biden administration continues to push recklessly towards such a failed framework. Just yesterday, in a call with Jordan’s foreign minister, Secretary Blinken “emphasized the US continuing commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

With his numbers dwindling, we are deeply concerned that President Biden might unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state before leaving office. We worry that the current administration will use your upcoming trip to Washington and pressure you to accommodate their reckless overtures towards Israel’s enemies and urge you to vote on this resolution before your speech to Congress on July 24th.

The letter concludes with a resolute call to action, stating, “At this critical time, the faith community of Jews and Christians from around the world stand united against the dangerous two state solution and applaud Land of Israel Caucus leaders Simcha Rothman, Yuli Edelstein, and Limor Son Har-Melech for this powerful resolution. We take seriously the Biblical mandate, “For Zion’s sake I will not be silent” and urge you to listen to the overwhelming voice of the Israeli people and the Knesset who are all saying that we must “Keep God’s Land.”

Since October 7th, Keep God’s Land has emerged as a strong voice in Israel advocacy, drawing support from prominent Jewish and Christian leaders who have signed its resolution against the creation of a Palestinian terrorist state. The coalition has hosted events in Jerusalem, Washington D.C., and Nashville, TN, and has been actively corresponding with leaders, including letters to President Biden, former President Donald Trump and presented a letter of solidarity to Israel’s president Isaac Herzog.

A delegation of faith leaders met on Tuesday, May 28th, with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to present a letter in response to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) unprecedented call for arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The letter, signed by over 750 Jewish and Christian leaders worldwide, expressed unwavering support for Israel and condemnation of the ICC’s actions. Dean Michelle Bachmann of Regent University’s Robertson School of Government and a member of the Keep God’s Land leadership committee, handed the letter to President Herzog.

Pastor Nick Vujicic, National Religious Broadcasters President Troy Miller, Pastors Jim and Rosemary Schindler Garlow, and Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel365, were some of the delegation present for the presentation to President Herzog.

Keep God’s Land was established in response to the Hamas War launched on October 7th as a coalition of Jews and Christians united in support of Israeli settlement, security and sovereignty throughout the Land of Israel, including Judea and Samaria, Israel’s biblical heartland.

