A Celebration of Freedom and Faith: The Keep God’s Land Edition of The Israel Bible

In an era when cultural roots, religion, and heritage are increasingly in the spotlight, and not always in a positive way, a new publication has emerged to shed light on one of the world’s most ancient and revered texts. The Keep God’s Land Edition of The Israel Bible offers readers a unique opportunity to explore the profound connection between the Land, the People, and the God of Israel.

This special edition of The Israel Bible is not just another religious text; it’s a comprehensive tool designed to deepen understanding and strengthen bonds between diverse communities. As the first Hebrew Bible to explicitly highlight the intricate relationship between God’s chosen people and their promised land, it bridges traditional Jewish insights with contemporary perspectives.

The timing of this publication couldn’t be more pertinent. In the wake of October 7th, 2023, this edition has taken on new significance. It supports a growing movement of faith-based Jews and Christians in America and across the world who are uniting to advocate for and bless both Israel and the United States, seeking ways to reinforce these bonds amidst conflicting ideologies.

The Israel Bible “Keep God’s Land” edition

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 and a key figure behind The Israel Bible, emphasizes the importance of this work: “In these turbulent times, it’s crucial that we return to our roots and understand the eternal covenant between God, His people, and His land. This edition of The Israel Bible serves as a beacon of light, illuminating this unbreakable bond.”

The Keep God’s Land Edition goes beyond mere translation. It offers a rich tapestry of features designed to enhance the reader’s experience and understanding. Those eager to delve into the original language of the scriptures will find the ‘Learn Hebrew’ feature invaluable. The inclusion of maps, charts, and vivid illustrations brings biblical landscapes to life, allowing readers to visualize the settings of these timeless stories.

Perhaps one of the most compelling aspects of this edition is its collection of study notes and prophetic commentary. Hundreds of insightful annotations shed light on Judaic traditions, while the prophetic commentary provides a unique perspective on the role of modern Israel in biblical prophecies. This blend of historical context and contemporary relevance makes The Israel Bible a powerful tool for personal study and community discussions.

The initiative behind this special edition, Keep God’s Land, is particularly noteworthy. As a coalition of faith leaders committed to defending Israel’s biblical heartland in Judea and Samaria, they bring a passionate and informed perspective to the text. Their efforts push back against attempts to divide the historic and spiritual homeland of the Jewish people, a mission that resonates with many who believe in the importance of preserving this sacred heritage.

An aerial view of Maale Adumim, a city in Judea and Samaria , Israel (source: Shutterstock)

For Americans, the release of this edition holds special significance. As we celebrate our independence this July Fourth and the freedoms we cherish, it’s worth reflecting on the spiritual connections that have long existed between the United States and Israel. The concept of divine blessings bestowed upon nations, famously captured in Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” finds its roots in the biblical covenant with Abraham – a covenant that extends to his descendants and the land of Israel.

By engaging with The Israel Bible, readers have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of this shared heritage and the role it plays in shaping our world today. It’s a reminder that our freedoms and prosperity are intertwined with our commitment to supporting those who share similar values.

Whether you’re a scholar seeking deeper insights, a person of faith looking to strengthen your understanding of biblical texts, or simply someone curious about the historical and spiritual significance of Israel, this edition offers something for everyone. It’s an invitation to explore, learn, and engage with a text that has shaped civilizations for millennia.

The Keep God’s Land Edition of The Israel Bible stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of ancient wisdom in our modern world. It’s more than just a book; it’s a bridge between past and present, a tool for understanding, and a call to action for those who believe in the importance of preserving our shared spiritual heritage. As we navigate the complexities of our global society, this remarkable Bible reminds us of the timeless truths that continue to guide and inspire millions around the world.

