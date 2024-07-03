Biden expected to meet Netanyahu in Washington

The two leaders last met in mid-October, when Biden visited the Jewish state in the aftermath of Hamas’s massacre.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the latter travels to Washington later this month, according to CNN.

The report, citing a source familiar with the process of hammering out the logistics, said the meeting will likely take place at the White House.

The two leaders last met in mid-October, when Biden visited the Jewish state in the aftermath of Hamas’s terror invasion and massacre of 1,200 Israelis.

Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on July 24, at the invitation of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

In a statement, the four men said the invitation “symbolizes the U.S. and Israel’s enduring relationship and will offer Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu the opportunity to share the Israeli government’s vision for defending their democracy, combatting terror, and establishing just and lasting peace in the region.”

The speech will mark the fourth time the Israeli premier has addressed the U.S. governing bodies, the highest number for any foreign leader.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO. (source: JNS)

“I am thrilled by the privilege to represent Israel before both chambers of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek our lives to the representatives of the American people and the entire world,” Netanyahu said of the invitation.

The Israeli leader recently upset Washington by publicly lamenting a steep drop in American weapons shipments to the Israel Defense Forces.

“Around four months ago, there was a dramatic decrease in the supply of armaments arriving from the U.S. to Israel,” the premier explained in Hebrew remarks ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

“For many weeks, we appealed to our American friends to speed up the shipments. We did this time and time again. We did this at the highest levels, and on all levels, and I want to emphasize: We did this behind closed doors,” said Netanyahu, according to a readout from his office.

While Jerusalem received “all kinds of explanations,” the U.S. allegedly failed to fast-track the expected military aid. “Specific items trickled in, but the bulk of armaments were left behind,” charged Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



“When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation, I said I deeply appreciated the support the U.S. has given Israel from the beginning of the war. pic.twitter.com/xq5iw1JzcU — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 18, 2024

Asked if Netanyahu was telling the truth, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “I’ve been as clear as I possibly be. I’m not going to talk about what we said in diplomatic conversations. I can just say, again, we have a commitment to make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself against a whole variety of threats. Gaza is part of it, but it far surpasses Gaza in terms of the threats they face. The president is committed to that.”

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Shannon Bream on the program Fox News Sunday that the Biden administration has held up transfers of seven weapon systems to the Jewish state.

“This is what is most disturbing to me—is that we’re withholding weapon systems that I have signed off on and Congress has appropriated with the intent of sending those weapons to Israel,” McCaul said. “Remember the supplemental? They were effectively withholding seven weapon systems.”

“I can’t get into the details,” the congressman said. “That is not helping Israel.”