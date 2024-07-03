Palestinian Terrorist Handbook Outlining Armed Resistance to be Taught at Bklyn Community Center

The Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network announced on its Telegram channel that it will host group study events beginning Friday at the Mayday Space community center in Bushwick, Brooklyn community center. The teachings will focus on “Strategy for the Liberation of Palestine,” a document published by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in February 1969.

PFLP terrorist handbook to be taught at Brooklyn community center https://t.co/Oj6HbCmBPG — Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) July 2, 2024

The PFLP is a secular Palestinian Marxist–Leninist and revolutionary socialist organization founded by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1967. The PFLP is well known for pioneering armed aircraft-hijackings in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The PFLP has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Japan, Canada, and the European Union.

The document in question outlines the PFLP’s philosophies and strategies. Its objective is “to destroy the state of Israel as a military, political, and economic establishment.” It describes a peaceful negotiated solution as a product of “the Arab bourgeoisie” that must be countered by a guerilla war whose aims cannot be achieved “except through armed struggle and a protracted popular liberation war.”