First Nations Chief to Israel: “Your struggle is our struggle”

The Indigenous Embassy of Jerusalem released a video of the grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation of Ontario, Alvin Fiddler, speaking about the identification of Indigenous peoples with Israel’s struggle and the need to bring correction to the false narratives.

“We’re standing with Israel right now, and we will continue to do that,” the chief said. “The struggle that Israel has had is, in more ways than one, similar to the struggles of the Indigenous people around the world, and particularly with the First Nations in our area.”

“Our belief is to stand with Israel and also to defend how that happens. We have an opportunity that if there is a situation where people are speaking about Israel or the Jewish people, we have to bring correction, education or intervention other than praying. We understand the history that’s evolving right now. We have made up our minds and believe that your struggle is our struggle here in North America and probably for all Indigenous people around the world.”

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation is a political organization representing 51 First Nation communities in northern Ontario, Canada. The population of membership (on and off reserve) is estimated at around 45,000 people spread across a land area of about 210,000 square miles.