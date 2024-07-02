SURVEY: One Quarter of All Palestinians Want to Emigrate

A new survey published by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, “The Arab Barometer interviews,” reported on Palestinians’ opinions regarding emigration.

A quarter of all Palestinians in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza combined want to emigrate abroad.

A quarter of Palestinians in total ( 31% in Gaza and 21% in Judea and Samaria) said they were considering emigrating from the region.

44% of Gazans ages 18 to 29 said they hoped to leave the area, compared to 28% of Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria under 30.

Among those over 30, 23% in Gaza and 17% in Judea and Samaria said they wished to emigrate.

Among those considering emigrating, 30% say they would do so even if they don’t have the required papers.

When asked about the reasons for migration, the largest percentage said they were economic with 45% naming it as their top reason. The second and third reasons are “political” reasons or educational opportunities. The fourth reason is security, and the fifth is corruption.with 45% naming it their top reason, followed by politics and educational opportunities which were tied at 13% each, followed in fourth place by “security reasons” with 12%.

Turkey was the most popular destination, favored by 19% of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, and 22% of those in Gaza. The next most popular destination was Germany, chosen by 13% of Palestinians. 11% preferred Canada and 10% chose the U.S. 9% of Palestinians wanted to immigrate to pro-Hamas Qatar, 5% preferred the United Arab Emirates, and 3%preferred Saudi Arabia.

The vast majority of Palestinians reported receiving no remittances from relatives in the diaspora, while a small percentage said they received remittances monthly or annually.

The poll found that more than three-quarters of Palestinians strongly support or somewhat support a law that guarantees the right of foreign domestic workers in Palestine to always have their passports. An even larger percentage supports the right of foreign domestic workers in Palestine to a day off a week and the right of these workers to a bank account in which they receive their salaries.

According to the poll, more men wanted to emigrate than women. Supporters of the Fatah group in Gaza were more interested in leaving than those who supported the Hamas terror group. A full 31% of Fatah supporters in Gaza wish to leave the area, compared to just 14% of Hamas supporters. In Judea and Samaria, 19% of Hamas supporters wish to leave, versus 16% of Fatah supporters.

In 2006, 18% of Palestinians in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza combined wished to move abroad. This figure peaked in 2012-2016 at 28% before dropping off to 27% in 2019 and 25% in 2021 and 2023.

The survey was conducted by Dr. Khalil Shikaki from September 28th through October 8th, 2023,