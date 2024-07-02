Subscribe
Netanyahu Cites Torah to Praise IDF and Predict Victory

A time for loving and a time for hating; A time for war and a time for peace.

Ecclesiastes

3:

8

(the israel bible)

July 2, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the Israel Defense Forces is on the verge of destroying Hamas’s terror army, a key goal of the nearly nine-month-old war.

“I returned yesterday from a visit to the Gaza Division. I saw very considerable achievements in the fighting being carried [out] in Rafah. We are advancing to the end of the stage of eliminating the Hamas terrorist army; we will continue striking its remnants,” said Netanyahu during a meeting with Israel National Defense College cadets.

“I was very impressed by the achievements above ground and below ground, and by the commanders’ fighting spirit. With this spirit we will achieve our objectives: Returning our hostages, eliminating Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, ensuring that Gaza will not constitute a threat and also returning our residents securely to their homes in both the south and the north,” added the premier.

Also present were cadets from the militaries of Germany, Singapore, Japan, Italy, the Czech Republic and South Korea.

On Sunday, Netanyahu expressed condolences to the families of soldiers killed in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, insisting that Israel’s war goals will be achieved.

“To whoever doubts the achieving of these goals, I reiterate: There is no substitute for victory,” he said.

Referring to the weekly Torah portion “Shlach Lecha,” in which it is said that Israel “is an exceeding good land,” Netanyahu added: “Our land is exceeding good. Our citizens are exceeding good. Our fighters are exceeding good. With their strength and heroism, we will overcome our enemies. With God’s help, together we will fight and together we will win.”

