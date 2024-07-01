Israeli politician carves stones to build Third Temple

A video was posted on social media showing former Knesset member Moshe Feiglin near the town of Eli carving stones for the Third Temple.

“This was a very moving experience for me,” Feiglin told Israel365 News. Feiglin recited a special prayer before taking up a hammer and chisel to carve a large stone. The prayer asked that just as we carve the stones to serve God, He should form us to serve Him. And that just as the stones will be steadfast in the service of God, so should we be steadfast in our unity and love of our fellow man.

“We are in a very special generation,” he added at the end.

This is part of an ongoing project in which the stones are stored for future use.

He referred to a popular song by Israeli composer Naomi Shemer:

“If on the mountain you hewed stone to erect a new structure

Not in vain, my brother, did you hew for a new structure



From these stones will be built the Mikdash.



“The Mikdash will be built, will be built, will be built.”



“If on the mountain you planted cedars, cedars in the place of thistles

Not in vain, my brother did you plant in the place of thistles

From these cedars will be built the Mount.”

“The deepest prayers of the nation of Israel are appearing in reality today,” Feiglin said.

Unlike some politicians, Feiglin is a man of unwavering ideals. In 2009, he told the J-Post that if he was elected prime minister, he would rebuild the destroyed Temple in Jerusalem.

“I don’t know if I will have the merit of doing something that is the aspiration of every Jew,” Feiglin said. “But if I become prime minister I will take away control over the Temple Mount from the Wakf [the Islamic trust] and reinstate Jewish sovereignty over the entire mount and, hopefully, rebuild the Temple.” Feiglin said that rebuilding the Temple and all that it symbolized was the essence of a Jewish state.

Feiglin is the head of the Zehut party and headed the Manhigut Yehudit within the Likud party, representing Likud in the Knesset between 2013 and 2015. He returned to Likud in 2021 but left the party again in 2023 in response to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s announcement that the IDF would return the Palestinians to Gaza after the war.