Mother of Fallen Soldier: “Don’t cry! This is the last war. Fight the enemy without mercy for the sake of all the people of Israel!”

Staff Sgt. Yair Avitan, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion from Ra’anana, was killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday. He is survived by his parents, two sisters, and a brother.

Yair Avitan (Photo via IDF)

Einat Avitan, his mother, wrote a powerful message in the WhatsApp group of the parents of the soldiers of the company:

“I received the messengers of Iyov (Job) at my door last night around 5:00 PM. I received the difficult news in silence, just like Aharon HaCohen, who learned about his two sons who died. “Vidom Aharon” (and Aaron was silent).”

“On this occasion, I want to hug and strengthen, first and foremost, the commanders and fighters, your beloved children, who today are also mine. Raise your head! Don’t cry! Don’t lose heart! This is the last war. Fight the enemy without mercy for the sake of all the people of Israel!”

“We will win and in a big way only in one way – if we love each other, embrace and hold each other. We will not hate, we will not take revenge, and we will not criticize one another.”

“My son died a martyr’s death. He is now sitting under the throne of glory, under the holy throne of the Creator of the world, watching over us from the best place a soul can reach and asking from you one thing – don’t be sad.”

“I do not intend to leave the battle. On the contrary, I AM ENLISTING IN PLACE OF MY SON. I will continue to assist the boys in everything and anything until victory. “

“All I hope that my son will be the last sacrifice.”

“The enemy made a grave mistake; he didn’t know what kind of mother he was dealing with. I have very strong ties with the Creator of the world and assure you that the revenge on the part of the Almighty will be so severe from now on that even the enemy will not understand from where it fell on him.”

“Am Yisroel Chai – The nation of Israel lives.”

She eulogized him at his funeral:

”My beloved eldest son, Yair. You were born on the 2nd of Av. We were supposed to celebrate your 21st birthday in a little over a month.”

”You excelled in everything, in school, in the clubs you attended, in the Scouts, and in the army.”

“The main thing that characterized you above all was giving, love of humanity, and the constant desire to help and assist. You adhered to the path your father and I led you on with dedication and determination. You worked hard to be a combat soldier, to be on the front line to look the enemy in the eye and decide the battle. You wanted to lead and command as a combat soldier who leads the charge and knows our purpose in this land.”

“You were a model and an object of admiration among everyone around you, and perhaps it wasn’t just a matter of our upbringing. Perhaps there was also an issue of the connection between your birthday on the 2nd of Av and the day we performed your circumcision, the 9th of Av.”

“The nine days leading up to Tisha B’Av symbolize for the Jewish people days of correction and deep soul-searching regarding the love of others without reason.”

“You, Yair, knew how to channel this love throughout almost 21 years of your life. You left behind an impression of how to maintain love without reason.”

“Our people, my beloved son, have not yet reached your level. They do not grasp what love without reason is.”

“You and your heroic and holy friends entered a war against your will, a war that started because of senseless hatred. You are the sign and example that the IDF is not just the army of the people, it is mainly the army of God. And do you know why? Let me explain to you and to everyone here who came to accompany you. God loves the soldiers most in the world. The soldiers of the IDF. You are heroic and holy soldiers not just because you protect our holy land, but mainly because you have a role to teach the people how to create love without reason.”

“You, our beloved soldiers, are the eternal proof that it is possible to live together, right and left, Sephardic and Ashkenazi, all for one purpose: to live in security. Whoever doesn’t understand that the IDF is a holy army, the holy of holies, does not understand what the Torah of Israel is.”

“You, Yair, understood. You were educated in virtues, values, and love for the Torah.”

“Last Thursday, before you entered Gaza, I asked you, Yair, how you were doing. And you answered okay. Why are you sad, I asked? I’m not sad, you answered, I’m tired.”

“I told you, Yair, enter Gaza with joy, with head held high, do not fear at all, wear tzitzit, distribute the tzitzit you obtained to all the soldiers, say ‘there is none other than Him’, ‘Hear, O Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One’, and the Lord will be with you. I blessed you with all possible blessings. You didn’t last long in this round in the accursed Shujaiya.”

“You completed your mission exactly as required in the Torah portion of the week in which you were killed. “Speak to the children of Israel and you shall say to them that they shall make for themselves fringes on the corners of their garments, throughout their generations, and they shall affix a thread of sky blue [wool] on the fringe of each corner. This shall be fringes for you, and when you see it, you will remember all the commandments of the Lord to perform them, and you shall not wander after your hearts and after your eyes after which you are going astray. So that you shall remember and perform all My commandments and you shall be holy to your God. I am the Lord, your God, Who took you out of the land of Egypt to be your God; I am the Lord, your God.”