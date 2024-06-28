Calling Jews and Christians to join in major prayer event for Israel

As Israel fights a multi-front war for its existence, a prayer event will bring together Christians and Jews to pray for God (and the IDF) to protect the Jews.

The prayer event will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 1 PM CST / 2 PM EST / 9 PM Jerusalem. People who wish to participate can sign up online. The event is being organized by the Keep God’s Land initiative, a joint movement of Jews and Christians passionately devoted to upholding Israel’s sovereignty over its ancestral heartland, Judea and Samaria.

Speakers will include prominent faith leaders such as Pastor Jim Scudder of Quentin Road Baptist Church, Pastor Ryan Warren, United States Marine Corps (Ret) Colonel John Sommerville, Senior Reporter at Israel365 Eliyahu Berkowitz, and the Director of Strategic Relations at Israel365, Rabbi Rami Goldberg.

Planned to come as Israel is in the depths of Gaza and on the brink of war with Hezbollah, the event has already garnered a record response from the Israel365 community.