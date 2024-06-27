Subscribe
IDF: Gazan ‘doctor’ killed in drone strike was PIJ bombmaker

Picture of JNS

JNS

June 27, 2024

< 1 minute

An Israel Defense Forces drone strike in Gaza City on Tuesday killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Fadi al-Wadiya, who was involved in developing missiles for the Iranian proxy group, the army announced.

The strike was denounced by the Paris-based Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) NGO, which named al-Wadiya as one of its staffers and claimed he was targeted while on his way to “provide vital medical care to wounded victims of the endless massacres across Gaza.”

Al-Wadiya served as the terrorist organization’s “source of knowledge” in the fields of electronics and chemistry, the IDF said on Wednesday.

“Always check to see who you’re hiring… Your colleague, Fadi Al-Wadiya, was a significant terrorist in Islamic Jihad,” the military tweeted.

“He advanced the terrorist organization’s rocket array, also known as a way to endanger the lives of civilians,” stated the IDF, noting that the incident was “just another case of terrorists in Gaza exploiting the civilian population as human shields.

Israeli Air Force jets and drones struck dozens of targets throughout Gaza on Tuesday, including booby-trapped buildings, attack tunnels, other terrorist infrastructure and gunmen, according to the IDF.

Israeli ground forces entered Gaza on Oct. 27, following a weeks-long air campaign in response to the Oct. 7 massacre. Jerusalem’s stated goals for the war are to destroy Hamas as a military and governing force in Gaza, ensure that it cannot threaten Israel again and free all hostages.

Share this article

