Araunah: What Kind of Man?

In this ongoing series, I want to explore thoughts on people in scripture and meditations based on the Word and encourage you to do the same, Ps 1:1-2.

Araunah – Right Hearted

Araunah, also called Ornan, is a Jebusite who appears in the context of one specific event in scripture.

‘Then the angel of the LORD told Gad to instruct David to go up and build an altar to the LORD on the threshing floor of Araunah the Jebusite. So David went up to do what the LORD had commanded him through Gad. Araunah, who was busy threshing wheat then, turned and saw the angel there,’ 1 Chron 21:18-20.

Araunah’s appearance is at a vital juncture in King David’s life and has a historic and spiritual impact on Israel.

In David’s life, he was instrumental in averting the destruction of Jerusalem by the Angel of the LORD, as shown in the full details in 2 Samuel 24 and 1 Chron 21.

The historical and future impact for Israel comes from the fact that it is his land, offered freely and purchased by David, that is, the location of the Jewish Temple and Temple Mount (2 Chron 3:1).

What first struck me about Araunah in these accounts is that he’s running a business threshing grain.

Weren’t the Jebusites a people defeated by David in a hectic battle, 2 Sam 5:6? Under the harsh dispensation of the time, weren’t all to be put to death or at least enslaved?

Scripture records of the Jebusites-

‘God says, ‘I will cut them off’,’ Ex 23:23. ‘You [Israelites] shall utterly destroy them,’ Deut 20:17.

Although David defeated them, he did not destroy them.

It is very interesting for a people to be ‘utterly destroyed.’ God chose Araunah to be so instrumental.

After the conquest, Araunah seems to be conducting his business freely. There is no indication of slavery or serfdom.

His business, the threshing of grain part of making daily bread, was likely a thriving essential service. Its location, on the highest hilltop in Jerusalem, is very valuable. Surprisingly, it wasn’t all expropriated by an Israeli conqueror.

Reading the account, imagine what David was thinking.

Terror of the angelic being with a supernatural sword before him plagues death around him, and Gad, his seer instructing the LORD, wants him to construct an altar on Araunah’s threshing floor.

Why there?

Why not at an already holy or consecrated place?

Why not before the Ark of the LORD close-by at David’s tent in Jerusalem? 2 Sam 6:17. Or at the Tabernacle of the Lord, with Moses’ altar of burnt offering, at the place of worship at Gibeon? 1 Chron 21: 29, 2 Chron 1:4-5.

Araunah’s location, chosen by God, would be a sign to David.

There’s something very special about the place.

David’s second revelation might have been about Araunah himself.

God’s hand on him in some way?

Not a Priest or Levite, not even an Israelite. Yet God references Araunah fully, by name and by the name of his people. The scripture also notes, ‘Araunah…saw the angel’ (1 Chron 21:20).

With many Psalms reflecting David’s attentiveness to grace and mercy, what might David have thought next?

This man, indeed a conquered subject, is freely, instantaneously offering up his livelihood, his ancestral inheritance, and that of his four sons!

In response, David utters the resonating words indicative of his relationship with God-

‘“I will not present burnt offerings that have cost me nothing!”’ 1 Chron 21: 24.

This is a powerful instruction to us.

Yet, it was Araunah first who willingly offered everything!

Not just his threshing floor. Also, his oxen, ox yokes, threshing boards, and wheat. Everything to make immediate, obedient, and acceptable supplication to the LORD, 2 Samuel 24: 22-23.

While Araunah’s exact motivation is not recorded, the scripture indicates it was without thought of profit, was wholehearted, and instantaneous. Bearing no animosity toward his conquerors, the slayers of his people, though likely having reason to have much against them.

Not a Jew nor descendant of Abraham, from a people who were to be ‘utterly destroyed,’ Araunah was chosen by God to help David, King of Israel. Help, in the form of the land, the actual foundational rock of the Jewish Temple.

It seems the LORD was making it clear from the very outset His plan for Jews and the nations, to be linked, united, in obedient, acceptable supplication and service, in one house, His house.

‘And the foreigners who join themselves to the LORD to minister to Him, to love the name of the LORD, and to be His servants—all who keep the Sabbath without profaning it and who hold fast to My covenant— I will bring them to My holy mountain and make them joyful in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices will be accepted on My altar, for My house will be called a house of prayer for all the nations.”’ Is 56:6-7.

In this time of shadow over Israel and the world, may all who love the name of the LORD willingly, instantaneously unite in help for God’s people, Israel, in the service of the LORD.

Julian Warne is a Writer and Author of the Safe Haven military book series that can be found on Amazon.