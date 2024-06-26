Florida Bill Codifies IHRA Antisemitism Definition Into State-Wide Law

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) CEO Sacha Roytman issued the following statement on Tuesday after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 187, codifying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism into state law:

“The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) applauds the passing of HB 187, which codifies the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism and its 11 accompanying examples into state-wide legislation. The sponsor of the bill, House Representative Randy Fine, was part of a recent CAM delegation that visited Israel to witness and understand the impact of October 7th attack on its community and people. We thank Rep. Randy Fine, Rep. Michael Gottlieb, and others for introducing this bill to protect the Jewish community in Florida, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the bill into law to combat antisemitism in all its forms.”

The text of HB 187 says, “It is the intent of the Legislature to adopt the working definition developed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) of the term ‘antisemitism’ to assist in the monitoring and reporting of anti-Semitic hate crimes and discrimination and to make residents aware of and to combat such incidents in this state.”

HB 187 can be read in full HERE.

CAM noted that a total of 36 U.S. states have done so thus far.

“One of the most effective steps a state can take — via legislation, resolutions, executive orders, and/or executive proclamations — to fight Jew-hatred is to adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism — the most authoritative, comprehensive, and representative tool to delineate all of the contemporary manifestations of antisemitism,” CAM stated on its website. “More than 800 entities worldwide have recognized it since 2016, establishing it as the most mainstream and commonly-accepted definition of antisemitism.

The definition says, “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Its accompanying list of examples details 11 specific discriminatory behaviors targeting Jews and the State of Israel.

“In 2019, Florida led the way when we passed my bill putting the IHRA definition into statute,” Rep. Fine said, who was in Israel after being part of a CAM state legislators delegation. “After October 7th, it was important we do it again. Florida has led the way in fighting antisemitism since I got elected, and as long as I am, we will continue to do so.”

“For eight years, I have fought to pass this kind of legislation on my own, without a national group solely dedicated to the fight against antisemitism,” he added. “Having gotten to know CAM during our recent mission to Israel, I am so excited about what they will be able to do to support me, and more importantly, other states that are just starting the fight.”

