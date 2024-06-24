Barbara Leaf, the US assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern affairs, testified before Tuesday’s US Senate subcommittee hearing on the war in Gaza, using choice words to describe Yahyeh Sinwar, the leader of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf. Source: YouTube.

“At the end of the day, there’s one guy 10 stories below the ground: a psychopath, messianic in his own belief that he has established himself in history, and [he believes that] there’s a sunk cost of having lost thousands of fighters and carnage in Gaza,” Leaf said.

Sinwar is reportedly hiding in the complex of tunnels honeycombing Gaza. SDionwar has been the main obstacle to arriving at returning the Israeli hostages and arriving at a ceasefire agreement.

“Sinwar has made the decision he’d rather hold [the hostages seized by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7] than secure a ceasefire, and that’s just the truth of the situation,” an American official told reporters at a State Department press briefing in April.