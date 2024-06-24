Upcoming Pulse of Israel Conference: A Vision of Hope

In the wake of the tragic events we’ve recently witnessed, it’s imperative now, more than ever, to cultivate a vision of hope and resilience for the Jewish people and the State of Israel. We find ourselves at a critical juncture, grappling with the aftermath of one of the darkest chapters in our recent history. Yet, we must not allow despair to overshadow the enduring strength of our collective identity and purpose.

“Oct. 7th has woken up the Jewish people to realize that we finally have to define for ourselves a roadmap for Israel to achieve true independence,” the website explained. “Together, we will be exploring future policies on Gaza, Judea and Samaria, Israel’s approach to Iran, the alliance with the United States, the escalating Jew hatred & hostility on campuses (and elsewhere) abroad, and how each one of us plays a role in advocating for the right change.”



“The time has come for us to have a compelling and practical discussion of Israel’s next steps to secure a strong and optimistic future.”

First and foremost, we must reaffirm the importance of maintaining a strong Jewish identity deeply rooted in our history, heritage, and faith. Our identity is not merely a matter of ethnicity or nationality; it is a testament to the enduring legacy of a people who have overcome countless trials and tribulations throughout the ages. This unbreakable bond sustains us in adversity and inspires us to strive for a brighter future.

Furthermore, we must recognize that our presence in our ancestral homeland is not merely a matter of convenience or geopolitics; it is a sacred obligation entrusted to us by generations past. For millennia, Jews have yearned to return to Zion and reclaim our rightful place in the land of our forefathers. Today, as we stand united in the face of adversity, we must embrace this heritage with unwavering resolve, knowing that our destiny is intertwined with the destiny of the State of Israel.

Acknowledging the true nature of the threat we face is also essential. The recent atrocities perpetrated against our people are not isolated acts of violence; they are part of a broader campaign of terror and incitement fueled by centuries-old hatred and intolerance. This violence is not a conflict over land or territory; it is a religious war rooted in the fundamental teachings of radical Islam, which seeks to eradicate our presence in this land and impose its will upon the world.

Succumbing to fear and despair is easy in the face of such adversity. But we must remember that the Jewish people have endured far worse throughout our history and emerged stronger and more resilient than ever before. As guardians of our heritage and champions of freedom and justice, it is our duty to stand firm in the face of tyranny and oppression, knowing that our cause is just and our destiny is assured.

In the words of the prophet Isaiah, “For Zion’s sake, I will not keep silent, and for Jerusalem’s sake, I will not be quiet, until her righteousness goes forth as brightness, and her salvation as a burning torch.” Let us take up this mantle of righteousness and salvation, and together, let us build a future worthy of our enduring legacy.

Let us heed the call to hope and positivity, knowing that the light of our faith will always guide us through the darkest times. Together, we will overcome and prevail.

We are hosting a conference next week in Jerusalem and online with leaders worldwide to discuss “What’s Next?” for Israel. We are bringing together global experts to discuss what’s next for Israel and envision a roadmap to true independence.

Speakers will include Pulse of Israel Brave Leadership of Zion Award Recipient Michael Rapaport, Israel Minister of Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli, American-Israeli Columnist and Author Caroline Glick, President & Founder of SavetheWest.com Ken Abramowitz, Former IAF Pilot and Founder & Director of Netzach Yisrael Shay Kallach, and Former Trump State Department official in charge of Iran issues Len Khodorkovsky.

While it is clear that the current war is not winding down despite world pressure, we need to discuss vision and policy for where we are heading. It is time that Jews around the world, and Israel supporters of every background around the world, focus on a roadmap for Israel’s future and not just focus on solving problems. We know that Israel is the frontline of the whole freedom-loving world. The time has come.

Avi Abelow is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast and the CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation.