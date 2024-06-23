Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Hezbollah threatens war ‘without rules’

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you.

Deuteronomy

20:

1

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

June 23, 2024

2 min read

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group overnight Saturday threatened to wage war against Israel “with no restraints.”

In a video message, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said, “In case an inclusive war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without restraints, without rules, without limits.”

The minute-long clip then shows footage of various sites in central Israel, along with their GPS coordinates.

“Whoever thinks of war against us, will regret it,” the video ends.

Last week, U.S. presidential envoy Amos Hochstein visited Israel and Lebanon in an attempt to prevent all-out war on the Jewish state’s northern border.

Hochstein met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling the premier that de-escalation was possible but that there was no “magic solution” to the situation, which he said was largely dependent on what happens with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The White House official reportedly rejected Jerusalem’s demand that a diplomatic deal to end the conflict in the north be based on the implementation of U.N. Security Resolution 1701—which was adopted to end the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and calls for a demilitarized zone from the Blue Line to the Litani River some 18 miles to the north.

Instead, he said it should include a range of options, including moving Hezbollah six miles from the border. He stressed that the United States was concerned about further escalation and called for calm on both sides.

Hochstein traveled to Beirut on Tuesday, including for talks with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a powerful ally of Hezbollah.

“The conflict along the Blue Line [the de facto border] between Israel and Hezbollah has gone on for long enough,” Hochstein said after the meeting with Berri. “Innocent people are dying, property is damaged, families are shattered and the Lebanese economy continues to decline.

“The country is suffering for no good reason. It’s in everyone’s interest to resolve it quickly and diplomatically,” added the American envoy.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has attacked northern Israel nearly every day since joining the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, killing more than 20 people and causing widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.

