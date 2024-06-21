The Hidden Gem in Northern Israel: Zechariah’s Hope

I recently had the pleasure of meeting Pastor Carl Palinkas of Church on the Rock in Florence, OR. For the past 18 years, he and his volunteer team have had an outreach of loving and serving the land and people in Northern Israel: Zechariah’s Hope.

Zechariah’s Hope was birthed in response to rocket attacks from Lebanon in 2006. A team of volunteers came from Church on the Rock and began cleaning, painting, and stocking bomb shelters in Kiryah Shmona. Over the next 12 years, teams of volunteers from all over the US worked on over 80 bomb shelters. During that time, a close relationship with Kibbutz Misgav Am was developed. This kibbutz is right on the border with Lebanon.

Friends from Misgav Am allowed the Zechariah’s Hope team to build a unique amphitheater out of an overgrown hillside and abandoned observation post. Over the years, this amphitheater has been used as a teaching and prayer site for tour groups from all over the world.

When I asked Pastor Carl, “What is the Meaning Behind the Name, “Zechariah’s Hope”? he said that their fundamental approach is to bless and support the land and people of Israel.

We Begin with the Vision of the Two Olive Trees

Zechariah 4:2-3: And he said to me, “What do you see?” So I said, “I am looking, and there is a lampstand of solid gold with a bowl on top of it, and on the stand seven lamps with seven pipes to the seven lamps.Two olive trees are by it, one at the right of the bowl and the other at its left.”

Pastor Carl stated: “Most Christians are familiar with “the Two Witnesses” who appear during the Tribulation period and conduct their ministry in Jerusalem. They have miraculous powers, but they are then killed, resurrected, and caught up to Heaven before a watching world. Note that these two men are identified as the Two Olive Trees (Revelation 11:4).

These two olive trees (in Zechariah 4:2-3) are the two witnesses (in Revelation 11:4) and they are declared to be the Two Lampstands.

These two lampstands are a source of illumination and light. That is why we are to show love to the people of Israel.

Pastor Carl continued: “We know and believe the Scriptures. That’s why we see the Jewish people as the apple of God’s Eye, His beloved people, to whom He gave His promises and covenants. From the influence of His Word, our hearts overflow with love for the Jewish people and Eretz Israel. We agree with the great Corey Ten Boom who linked loving God with loving the Jewish people.”

He went on to explain: “We are to show love to the people of Israel. Any service in Israel we see as a privilege. Our presence there and any gift or gesture of support is considered a light burden and an easy yoke. We will keep going and giving as long as He allows us.”

The Status of Northern Communities Today

As of today, more than 100,000 Jews have been evacuated from Israeli Northern communities due to war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Northern Israel is the new focus on the seven-front war Israel has been engaged in since Oct. 7. Israel estimates Hezbollah has 150,000 rockets and missiles in its arsenal including a stockpile of some 1,500 precision munitions, able to reach deep inside the country with precision capabilities.

Recently Amos Hochstein from Biden’s team traveled to Israel and Lebanon in hopes of brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. He came away with this statement: “The attempts to reach an agreement between Hezbollah and Israel have failed.”

A Full-on War Between Israel and Hezbollah is Imminent

On June 18, top Israeli Generals approved Lebanon offensive battle plans. Israel has warned it can no longer tolerate Hezbollah’s rocket fire along its border following the October 7 atrocities. They have warned Hezbollah that if a diplomatic solution is not reached, it will turn to military action.

Meanwhile, as the world is distracted by the Gaza conflict, Iran is ramping up uranium enrichment for nuclear bomb production. They fear that should Trump reenter the White House, he will reinstate economic sanctions to force the Islamic regime to cancel plans to create an atomic weapon. A Biden victory would effectively greenlight Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Why the Ministry of Zechariah’s Hope is Crucial Right Now

A large team of volunteers needs to be built up so that when the war in the North is over, they can be ready to go in and help rebuild.

A team of Z-Hope volunteers will be going to Israel this September to work on a construction project in the Galilee. They will be building a Prayer and Teaching mini-amphitheater. They will also be visiting Security Teams in the north to bring them gifts and encouragement.

To learn more about Zechariah’s Hope visit their website at: https://cotr-florence.com/zechariah-s-hope