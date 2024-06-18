Online Chat Service Staffed by Rabbis Becomes Lifeline For Unaffiliated Jews Suffering From Antisemitism 

In the aftermath of the harrowing events of October 7th that saw a surge in antisemitic attacks and violence toward Israel, a vital resource has emerged to help unaffiliated and disconnected Jews around the world rediscover their heritage. Aish.com’s live web chat service, which allows anyone to chat directly with one of the organization’s leading rabbis, has seen a staggering 300% increase in usage since last fall.

What began as a helpful online outreach effort has quickly become a lifeline, with over 5,000 chat responses now coming in each month – over 225 per day. Many of these chats blossom into extended conversations, guiding inquirers on substantive journeys to reclaim their Jewish identities and connect with other Jews.

“We’re hearing from so many Jews who feel profoundly disconnected, whether due to living in areas with little Jewish community or lack of affiliation growing up,” said Rabbi Tzvi Broker, who oversees Aish.com‘s Live Chat. “The personal nature of these interactions, coupled with their anonymity, creates a safe space to ask questions and begin exploring. Having a live Rabbi to connect and share with, has been a draw for many, and we’re seeing lives transformed as a result.”

The surge has been driven by a combination of factors – a backlash to rising antisemitism, curiosity about Israel stirred by last October’s conflict, a yearning for meaning and community in the face of life’s uncertainties, and a desire for deeper meaning and spirituality in the face of a fast-paced modern culture where spiritual needs have been put on a backburner for too long. Among those seeking answers was Loren, a Jew living in rural New Hampshire*.

“Decades later after my attempt to raise my 3 children Jewish, I am finally taking the time to focus on my faith, and am blown away by the utter courage, strength, and historical greatness of the State of Israel and of the Jewish people,” Loren shared. “October 7th, for some strange reason, was shocking and paralyzing for me! Since then I have joined the nearby community and latched on to a few more resources for learning.”

An initial chat on Aish.com blossomed into an ongoing dialogue via WhatsApp, with the rabbis counseling Loren on how to actualize her rekindled passion and prepare for an upcoming visit to Israel. Her story is one of many journeys being sparked by the chats.

Rachel, who described herself as a secular Jew in South Africa, was also deeply impacted by last October’s events. “Since the 7th I’ve started lighting candles and reading the Torah,” she shared. “I think it’s about connection – I want to feel connected to God – because after the war I realized we can’t control anything. This war has upset me so much- friends and family there- people who have had family members killed – it felt overwhelming – and I saw all the soldiers asking for tzitzit etc….and it suddenly struck me all we can do is surrender to God – this is too big for us,” she added.

Through the chat, Rachel opened up about spending time studying Buddhism and her interest in Kabbalah. The Aish live chat team were able to connect her with its local branch in South Africa to continue her spiritual journey locally.

For Sarah, a mother of two in Massachusetts, the chat provided a starting point to explore her desire to instill Jewish pride in her children. “October 7th has definitely made me think about my own Judaism more, and even more making sure my children feel proud to be Jewish and to be Zionists,” she explained. “I’m not religious, but I am thinking of adding in some observances going forward. My family is going to try a Shabbat observance, though not a full one – just a more intentional day, family-oriented but not any additional practices like kashrut.”

Rabbi Broker and his team have been guiding Sarah in gradually incorporating Jewish rituals and traditions in a way that resonates with her family while connecting her with the organization’s new online community Aish+ to continue her learning and engagement.

Bob Diener, the founder of hotels.com and getaroom.com as well as the seed funder of the Live Chat program, added, “The chat has been a powerful way for people to connect one-on-one with a spiritual leader and have their unique questions answered in a non-threatening and non-intimidating way. The chat’s rabbis are connecting so many people to their roots who otherwise don’t know where to go for guidance.”

“It’s amazing to witness lives being transformed in such profound ways,” said Rabbi Broker. “Jews around the world are finding threads of connection to their heritage, and tapping into the depth and wisdom of our tradition to find meaning, community, and resilience in these challenging times.”

“The chats have had a deep impact on many disconnected from the Jewish community,” the CEO of Aish, Rabbi Steven Burg explained. – “Each of the people we connect with demonstrates a broad yearning to explore Jewish spirituality, peoplehood, and identity and that is why they have been turning to Aish for connection and guidance. We are happy to provide both while connecting them with local Jewish communities in their area, if there is one, to continue their journey.” ————————