“Pro-Palestinian protestors” Burn US Flag Outside Israeli Embassy in NYC

Three protestors with keffiyehs covering their faces burned an Israeli and a US flag outside the Israeli consulate in New York City on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, outside the Israeli Consulate in NYC, a mob burned both American and Israeli flags. This act shows that hatred towards Israel always accompanies anti-American sentiment. The NYPD has increased security efforts around the consulate to ensure the safety of our… pic.twitter.com/Ffylh5cI5b — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) June 13, 2024

One of the protesters, Jahki Lodgson-McCray, 20, of New Jersey, was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree menacing, disorderly conduct and failure to use a sidewalk. The arrest marks the fourth for Lodgson-McCray in recent weeks. He was arrested by the NYPD for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest charges in May.

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force is seeking the two outstanding suspects.

Last Monday, a similarly masked man led protesters in a chant on a crowded Manhattan subway car, threatening “Zionists”. “Repeat after me: Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist,” the leader, wearing sunglasses and a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, which has become a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance, is heard repeatedly saying in the video, adding, “This is your chance to get out!”

“Ok, no Zionists, we’re good,” the leader said.

The NYPD is still looking for the masked man.

Also last week, a crowd of anti-Israel protesters on Monday swarmed a memorial in New York City honoring Oct. 7 victims while chanting and lighting flares, video circulating social media shows.

JUST IN: Massive mob of pro-Palestine protesters set off flares outside of the Nova Exhibition in Manhattan at a memorial for October 7 victims.



Police are now making arrests as reported by @ScooterCasterNY.



The chaos continued into the subway where rioters were seen… pic.twitter.com/3p6q34t7ZS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2024

Earlier last week, the homes of the Brooklyn Museum’s Jewish director and a number of its board members. were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.