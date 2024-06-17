Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

“Pro-Palestinian protestors” Burn US Flag Outside Israeli Embassy in NYC

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

June 17, 2024

< 1 minute

Three protestors with keffiyehs covering their faces burned an Israeli and a US flag outside the Israeli consulate in New York City on Wednesday. 

One of the protesters, Jahki Lodgson-McCray, 20, of New Jersey, was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree menacing, disorderly conduct and failure to use a sidewalk. The arrest marks the fourth for Lodgson-McCray in recent weeks. He was arrested by the NYPD for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest charges in May. 

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force is seeking the two outstanding suspects.

Last Monday, a similarly masked man led protesters in a chant on a crowded Manhattan subway car, threatening “Zionists”.  “Repeat after me: Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist,” the leader, wearing sunglasses and a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, which has become a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance, is heard repeatedly saying in the video, adding, “This is your chance to get out!”

“Ok, no Zionists, we’re good,” the leader said.

The NYPD is still looking for the masked man.

Also last week,  a crowd of anti-Israel protesters on Monday swarmed a memorial in New York City honoring Oct. 7 victims while chanting and lighting flares, video circulating social media shows.

Earlier last week, the homes of the Brooklyn Museum’s Jewish director and a number of its board members. were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. 

Share this article

Related articles

Mob on New York City subway: ‘Zionists: This is your chance to get out’

Picture of JNS

JNS

Award-Winning Actress Calls on Christians to Stand Against Antisemitism

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Pro-Hamas Rally at White House: “Death to Jews”, Bloody Biden

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .