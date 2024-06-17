“Pro-Palestinian protestors” Burn US Flag Outside Israeli Embassy in NYC

Three protestors with keffiyehs covering their faces burned an Israeli and a US flag outside the Israeli consulate in New York City on Wednesday.
One of the protesters, Jahki Lodgson-McCray, 20, of New Jersey, was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree menacing, disorderly conduct and failure to use a sidewalk. The arrest marks the fourth for Lodgson-McCray in recent weeks. He was arrested by the NYPD for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest charges in May.
The New York Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force is seeking the two outstanding suspects.
Last Monday, a similarly masked man led protesters in a chant on a crowded Manhattan subway car, threatening “Zionists”. “Repeat after me: Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist,” the leader, wearing sunglasses and a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, which has become a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance, is heard repeatedly saying in the video, adding, “This is your chance to get out!”
“Ok, no Zionists, we’re good,” the leader said.
The NYPD is still looking for the masked man.
Also last week, a crowd of anti-Israel protesters on Monday swarmed a memorial in New York City honoring Oct. 7 victims while chanting and lighting flares, video circulating social media shows.
Earlier last week, the homes of the Brooklyn Museum’s Jewish director and a number of its board members. were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.