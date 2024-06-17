IDF: Hezbollah ‘jeopardizing future of Lebanon’

Senior White House envoy Amos Hochstein is headed to Jerusalem in a bid to stave off full-blown war.

Intensifying aggression by Iran-backed Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border is driving the Middle East towards a wider escalation that could have catastrophic consequences for Lebanon and the region, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said on Sunday.

“Hezbollah is jeopardizing the future of Lebanon so that it can be a shield for Hamas,” Hagari said in remarks to the foreign press. “The one that murdered the elderly, raped women, burned children and kidnapped Jews, Muslims and Christians during their massacre on October 7th.”

“Hezbollah’s increasing aggression is bringing us to the brink of what could be a wider escalation – one that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region… Israel has a duty to defend the people of Israel. We will fulfill that duty.”



According to Hagari, because of Hezbollah and the Republic of Lebanon’s refusal to comply with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701—which was adopted in 2006 and bans terrorist activities south of the Litani River—Jerusalem will take “the necessary measures to protect its civilians until security along our northern border with Lebanon is restored.

“One way or another, we will ensure the safe and secure return of Israelis to their homes in northern Israel. This is not up for negotiation,” he added.

In addition, the Jewish state will continue to fight against the Islamic Republic’s “axis of evil” on all fronts as Israel works towards “a more secure future for the entire Middle East,” Hagari vowed.

“October 7th cannot—will not—happen again on any one of Israel’s borders. Israel has a duty to defend the people of Israel. We will fulfill that duty at all costs,” concluded the military spokesman.

On Thursday, Hezbollah claimed it launched some 150 rockets and 30 drones towards Israel in its “largest and most comprehensive attack” since the start of the war. Two people sustained light wounds in the attacks, which caused widespread destruction in northern towns.

Israeli firefighters try to extinguish a fire sparked by missiles launched from Lebanon, near the northern city of Safed, June 12, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90. (source: JNS)

The day prior, as Israeli families celebrated the festival of Shavuot (the “Feast of Weeks”), Hezbollah had launched more than 200 rockets across the border with Israel in one of the heaviest attacks in recent months.

“Lebanon and Hezbollah, under the guidance of Iran, bear full responsibility for the deterioration of the security situation in the north,” Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said on Thursday.

“Whether through diplomatic efforts or otherwise—Israel will restore security on our northern border,” added the spokesperson.

The United States is very concerned about the situation on the Israel-Lebanon border escalating further into full-out war, a senior Biden administration official told the Reuters press agency on Thursday.

Senior White House envoy Amos Hochstein, who has been mediating a potential diplomatic deal to end the conflict, is slated to fly to Jerusalem on Monday in a bid to stave off full-blown war, a U.S. official told Reuters.

U.S. Envoy Amos Hochstein, Feb. 9, 2021. Credit: U.S. Embassy in Lebanon. (Source: JNS)

During a previous visit in March, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Hochstein that Hezbollah’s incessantattacks are pushing the government in Jerusalem towards a “critical point” in its decision-making process regarding a possible IDF military operation in Southern Lebanon.

While Gallant expressed his gratitude and commitment to Washington’s efforts to broker a diplomatic deal, he emphasized that the Lebanese terrorists continue to drag the parties towards “a dangerous escalation.”