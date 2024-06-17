Prominent Middle East expert charts course for Israel’s victory in new groundbreaking book

With the conflict in Gaza over eight months old, and Israel not yet able to deal the ultimate blow to Hamas’ military or governing ability, renowned Middle East expert and historian Dr. Daniel Pipes releases a detailed roadmap about how the Jewish State can win the war and finally end the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Dr. Pipes’ latest book, “Israel Victory: How Zionists Win Acceptance and Palestinians Get Liberated“, published by Wicked Son, an imprint of Post Hill Press, is a compelling work which delves into the complexities of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, offering a groundbreaking perspective on achieving a lasting resolution.

“Since October 7th, the Israeli public is unprecedentedly open to new ideas about ending the conflict,” says Dr. Pipes. “As someone who has advocated for an Israeli victory for over a quarter of a century, coupled with a growing lack of faith in the security and political establishment, I believe now is the time to release this unprecedented path to victory.”

“The Palestinian-Israeli conflict will come to an acceptable conclusion only with a Palestinian sense of defeat. This book provides a roadmap for achieving victory with minimal violence and maximal messaging, ultimately benefiting both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Advanced reviewers have already stated that “Israel Victory” brings surprisingly fresh insights and original policy recommendations to a well-worn topic. Dr. Pipes draws lessons from past “peace process” failures, delves into the universal nature of defeat and victory, and offers practical advice on how Israel can win: through minimal violence and maximal messaging. Both sides need an Israel Victory to break with the static pull of outdated mentalities. For Israel, it means acceptance, especially among Muslims and on the global Left. For the Palestinians, Israel Victory means liberation from a destructive obsession, enabling them finally to build a polity, economy, society, and culture worthy of their skills and ambitions.

“Winning wars is a lost art in the Western world. Not only has the United States not achieved victory since 1945, but the renowned Israeli security establishment has not done so since 1973,” writes Robert Spencer, author of The Palestinian Delusion: The Catastrophic History of the Middle East Peace Process. “Daniel Pipes ably argues here that forcing one’s enemy to accept defeat is essential for genuine security. ‘Israel Victory’ is required reading for both the IDF and the State Department.”

The book meticulously documents the failure of conciliation policies and advocates for a return to the classic strategy of achieving peace through victory. Pipes combines historical analysis with contemporary insights, drawing lessons from past failures and offering practical recommendations for the future. The book also explores the psychological and cultural dimensions of the conflict, providing a deep understanding of the motivations and mindsets of both sides.

The foreword is written by Danny Danon, Israel’s new ambassador to the United Nations and a member of Israel’s Knesset, emphasizing the importance of Pipes’ insights in reshaping the approach to this long-standing conflict.

“Drawing on his fifty-five years of studying Middle Eastern history and a deep understanding of the Palestinian condition, Pipes offers a compelling and comprehensive roadmap for Israel, and reaches the conclusion, that counter-intuitively and ironically, while “both parties need the collapse of rejectionism,” this “would bring even greater benefits to Palestinians than to Israelis,” Danon writes. “(It is) a compelling book which will ignite in the reader a process of reflection and reevaluation, and will serve as a catalyst for renewed conversations about the conflict.”

About the Author: Daniel Pipes is a prominent historian and commentator on Middle Eastern affairs. He has taught history at Harvard University and the University of Chicago, served on the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff under President Reagan, administered Fulbright Fellowships, and founded the Middle East Forum. Pipes is recognized as one of Harvard University’s 100 most influential living graduates and has authored nineteen books, including In the Path of God, Greater Syria, and The Rushdie Affair.

For media inquiries, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Daniel Pipes, please contact me