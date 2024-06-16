Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

SURVEY: Christians overwhelmingly support Israel; most want Biblical borders

On that day Hashem made a covenant with Avram, saying, “To your offspring I assign this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the river Euphrates:

Genesis

15:

18

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

June 16, 2024

SurveyUSA surveyed 2,033 American Christian adults, sponsored by Chosen People Ministries, from March 8 to March 14. The survey was published at the beginning of the month and included 2,033 American Christian adults.

Sixty-nine percent of evangelicals believed that Israel’s right to the land extends to the biblical borders. Mainline Protestants showed a slightly lower agreement rate at 52 percent, while 56 percent of Catholics agreed with this perspective.

Forty-eight percent of all respondents believed that God’s covenant with the Jewish people remains intact. This was true for 58 percent of evangelicals, 44 percent of mainline Protestants, and 38 percent of Catholics.

Forty-five percent of respondents considered Israel’s response to the October 7 attack by Hamas as mostly justified. 21 percent of evangelicals considered Israel’s actions as completely justified, compared to 23 percent of mainline Protestants and 18 percent of Catholics.

Forty percent of American Christians support Israel over the Palestinians in the ongoing war against Hamas. Evangelicals again showed the highest level of support at 47 percent, with mainline Protestants and Catholics at 42 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

71 percent of respondents indicated that their religious beliefs have little impact on their views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with 62 percent of evangelicals, 72 percent of mainline Protestants, and 79 percent of Catholics expressing this sentiment.

