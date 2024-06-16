Award-Winning Actress Calls on Christians to Stand Against Antisemitism

Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Heaton made a guest appearance on the NewsNation show “CUOMO” where she made a call for all Christians to support Israel.

Elizabeth Heaton (Photo via Wikipedia)

Heaton began by telling host Chris Cuomo that after the Oct. 7 atrocities, she was “confused by the lack of outcry from the churches.”

“I even posted on Instagram, ‘Did you ever have that thought that if you were in Germany during World War II, you hoped that you would be that good German that helped to hide your Jewish neighbors? Well, today you have that opportunity,’” she added.

Heaton was critical of the response of the entertainment industry.

“[But] I just think this is just a normal human reaction,” she said. “I have heard ‘We have projects we have to promote. We don’t want to bring politics into it.’ I guess if someone spent 50 or 100 million on a movie, they don’t want to introduce this subject matter and I guess you can understand that. But generally speaking I think Hollywood could do more to support our Jewish community.”

Heaton, a devout Catholic, founded a nonprofit called the Oct. 7 Coalition (O7C) as “a network of Christians standing visibly and vocally against the rise of antisemitism in our country.” She has been quoted as saying “that if Jesus hadn’t been a Jew, then “he could not have been our savior. So we are deeply indebted to God and his choosing of you, the Jewish people.”

O7C has since teamed up with the nonprofit JewBelong to launch a nationwide billboard campaign to raise awareness about antisemitism in the US.

Heaton is an American actress perhaps best known for her role in Everybody Loves Raymond.