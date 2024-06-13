Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

At least 25 anti-Israel protesters arrested at UCLA

For they cannot sleep unless they have done evil; Unless they make someone fall they are robbed of sleep.

Proverbs

4:

14

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

June 13, 2024

< 1 minute

The student protesters had set up an “unlawful encampment” on campus, complete with “wooden shields and water-filled barriers,” according to police.

Some 25 anti-Israel protesters were arrested on Monday at the University of California, Los Angeles, after setting up an “unauthorized and unlawful encampment” on campus.

About 100 UCLA students marched on campus around 3:15 p.m. and set up “and set up…tents, canopies, wooden shields, and water-filled barriers,” the public university’s police department stated.

The students violated university policy by blocking access to parts of campus, and used “amplified sound” to disrupt final exams, according to police. 

After officers warned the group, the students relocated to another site on campus, where they were asked again to disperse. The same thing occurred at a third location, where police officers made arrests around 8 p.m.

Those students arrested were barred from campus for two weeks. 

“Approximately 150 protesters remain in the area as of the latest update,” according to police.

Protesters damaged a fountain, “spray-painted brick walkways, tampered with fire safety equipment, damaged patio furniture, stripped wire from electrical fixtures and vandalized vehicles,” police said.

Share this article

Related articles

Kamala Harris mourns ‘innocent’ Palestinians killed amid hostage rescue

Picture of JNS

JNS

UN Officials Condemn Hostage Rescue as “Genocidal”

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

JVP: Hostage rescue displays Israeli ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .