Celebrating Shavuot With Ben Shapiro   

On a normal weeknight, midnight is way past my bedtime. But this past Tuesday night was no normal weeknight. It was the festival of Shavuot (Pentecost), and for most people in Jerusalem, at 12 AM, the night was only just getting started.

Synagogues all over Jerusalem and Israel kept their doors open all night, in fulfillment of the timeless Jewish tradition of studying Torah all night long on this sacred night. Fascinating classes were offered, the study halls were open with the sound of people studying together, and coffee, snack, and cake kept people awake and energized.

With so many options near my apartment in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Baka, I hopped from synagogue to synagogue to hear my favorite teachers. The short walks in the Jerusalem night not only gave me a boost of energy, but seeing the streets filled with people of all ages and backgrounds, excited to study the Bible in the middle of the night – even in the middle of a war! – was inspiring.

Staying up and learning all night on Shavuot is something I try (emphasis on try) to do every year. What made the experience this year one I’ll never forget was the chance I had to participate in a Bible study with renowned political commentator and author Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro was the featured speaker at an event organized by Kehilat Eretz Hemda, held at the Horev Elementary School in the Katamon neighborhood of Jerusalem. Despite it being a weeknight, the synagogue was packed with hundreds of people eager to hear his insights and perspectives. The room was so full, I had to stand on the stairs – I could hear Ben speak, but I couldn’t see him!

The topic of Shapiro’s speech centered around the powerful concept of “naaseh v’nishma,” “we will do and we will hear,” when the people of Israel expressed their willingness to accept the Bible and perform its commandments, and only afterwards trying to understand them.

“Moses came and summoned the elders of the people and put before them all that God had commanded him. All the people answered as one, saying, “All that God has spoken we will do!” And Moses brought back the people’s words to God” (Exodus 19:7-8).

Shapiro eloquently that this principle of embracing tradition prior to questioning is vital for ensuring the continuity of Judaism. He emphasized the importance of adhering to Jewish customs, practices, and legal rulings, rather than allowing personal desire or ephemeral societal norms to dictate one’s religious observance. He argued that it is this commitment to following the divinely mandated traditions that has enabled the Jewish people to endure and thrive over millennia – and it is our only hope for our faith to survive in the future.

During the question and answer session, Shapiro addressed several critical issues. He poignantly spoke about the need for unity among the Jewish people in Israel, especially during this painful and turbulent time as Israel fights Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. He warned us to never return to the painful divisions that existed in Israel immediately before October 7th, and urged Jews of all backgrounds and affiliations to set aside their differences and come together as one people.

On the topic of rising antisemitism in Europe, particularly in countries like France and England, Shapiro expressed grave concerns. It is only a short time, he warned, before those countries become completely unsafe for Jews. He contrasted this disturbing trend with the reverence for biblical values that America was founded upon. Shapiro stated that outside of Israel itself, the United States provides the best societal environment for adhering to Jewish values and traditions due to its Judeo-Christian roots. As he said this, I couldn’t help but wonder how the United States can return to these Judeo-Christian roots, as some in the US government seek to dismantle America’s Judeo-Christian heritage.

Notably, Shapiro also touched on the importance of solidarity between Jews and Christians. Members of both faiths share a deep reverence for the Torah and biblical traditions and a profound connection to the land of Israel. Shapiro advocated for strengthening the bonds between these two communities in order to collectively face the common challenges ahead.

Hearing Shapiro’s powerful and thought-provoking words in the heart of Jerusalem, while celebrating the festival commemorating the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai, was an incredibly uplifting experience. It served as a timely reminder about cherishing our ancient traditions while collectively working towards a brighter future for both the Jewish people and our Christian allies, especially here in the holy land of Israel.