Nations that stand with Israel in our day

“Rise of Antisemitism in Our Day”

In the last days, a great antisemitism is prophesied to rise to oppose Israel in the nations. Jerusalem is predicted to be at the center of contention among the nations:

“When all the nations of the earth gather against her. In that day, I will make Yerushalayim a stone for all the peoples to lift; all who lift it shall injure themselves.” (Zechariah 12:3), TIB

Actions that give rise to Antisemitism

On May 11th, 2024, the General Assembly at the UN voted overwhelmingly to approve a Palestinian State as an Observer State with special privileges. The nations voted 143 to 9 for this proposal with 25 nations abstaining. On May 22, Spain, Ireland, and Norway declared they would announce a recognition of a Palestinian State on May 28th. It is assumed the Two-State Solution is the only way to bring peace with a Jewish State side by side with a Palestinian State. As promoted, the supporters of the Palestinian State see it as taking parts of Israel to form this state including East Jerusalem, Judea/Samaria (West Bank), and Gaza. This means the current borders of Israel would go back to the pre-1967 borders when Jordan controlled the West Bank and East Jerusalem. All of this territory would be divided from Israel and given to a new Palestinian State governed by terrorist proxies of Iran such as the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

Actions that counter Antisemitism

The land of Israel is precious to the Lord. The Abrahamic covenant Hashem gives reminds us that when we seek to do good to Israel, we are blessed, “Those who bless you will be blessed.” (Genesis 12:3). Many of us may not be able to travel to Israel but there are actions we can take to counter antisemitism in our part of the world. We can educate ourselves about the truth of what is happening in Israel, and tell others about the real issues. We can support ministries like Israel 365 (www.israel365news) who are making a difference. We can speak to others in our sphere of influence to express our support to Israel. The Lord is always attentive to what is happening in Israel:

“but the land you are about to cross into and possess, a land of hills and valleys, soaks up its water from the rains of heaven. It is a land which Hashem your God looks after, on which Hashem your God always keeps His eye, from year’s beginning to year’s end.” (Deut. 11:11-12). TIB

The Illusion of Peace

The assumption is that a new Palestinian State would lead to peace with Israel. This “assumed peace” that would come from a Two-State Solution is an illusion. The terrorist organizations will not recognize the State of Israel. They are committed to the destruction of the Jewish State as a part of the charter they share with the Muslim Brotherhood. The Gaza experiment is an example of what would happen if this Two-State Solution was applied. Gaza was to be a part of a new state. Instead, it became a base for terrorist operations to attack Israel. Surveys taken show the Palestinians in Judea/Samaria do not want a Two-State Solution. 76% stated they want a One-State Solution where there is no Jewish State. Their slogan which is often expressed as “From the River to the Sea” reflects this ambition. It is a call to genocide to remove the Jews from the land of Israel so the nation will be renamed “Palestine.”

Nations that stand with or against Israel

There is a coming judgment of God for nations voting to divide Israel in Joel:

“I will gather all nations and I will enter into Judgment with them on account of My heritage Israel, because they have scattered them among the nations, they have also divided up My land.” (Joel 3:2) NKJV

Recently on May 11, a vote was taken to recognize a Palestinian State as an observer state with the United Nations. Of the 193 nations in the UN, only nine nations opposed this vote to divide Israel and recognize a Palestinian State. This means that 143 nations voted in favor of this action with 25 nations abstaining. These nations voted against Israel. They are now standing in line for the Joel 3:2 judgment of God which the Lord Himself stated would come.

According to the prophecy in Joel, God is going to gather the 143 nations for Judgment in the near future for voting to divide the lands of Israel. The nations that stood with Israel will come under extreme pressure to join them. Those nations who stood with Israel will be blessed. (Genesis 12:3). In 2018, when President Trump moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, an economic renewal broke out in America because we stood with Israel. Through the Abraham Accords, Arab nations were encouraged to enter into economic agreements with Israel so they too could be blessed. America led the way towards peace in the Middle East with these accords.

Nations at cross-roads

We are now at a crossroads in the nations. Nations of the world are condemning Israel for fighting Hamas who attacked Israel and now want to reward the terrorists by giving them land for a Palestinian State. America seems to be conflicted on if they really support Israel’s war against Hamas. The truth is, if we do not fully support Israel’s war against terrorists, then we are in opposition to them and with God, putting us in line for judgment. The current crisis in Israel is not a political position that we need to take. It is a God position we need to take so we can stand with Him and His chosen people. It is clear that those who stand against Israel will find themselves standing against Hashem.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has stated it is looking at releasing arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and his defense minister, along with Sinwar the leader in Gaza of Hamas. They are accusing Israel of genocide and intentionally starving the Palestinian people in Gaza. Germany has just stated that if the ICC issues an arrest warrant they will try to arrest Netanyahu. Israel is accused of trying to starve the people of Gaza. The truth is that the Israeli government has gone to great lengths to try to warn and protect the civilian population of Gaza, and to feed and supply their needs. Israel is providing 45% of the needed water for Gaza. They have sent 20,000 trucks to help supply the people’s needs and have provided a half million tons of food and drugs. Part of the problem in getting supplies to the Palestinian people in Gaza is that Hamas terrorists steal the supplies for themselves or sell them.

A Time to Stand with God

On May 7th during antisemitic rioting at the University of North Carolina, the pro-Palestinian protestors took down the American flag from the flagpole in order to raise the Palestinian flag. They wanted to throw the American flag on the ground. A fraternity group of young men stepped forward and kept the American flag from being cast to the ground. They lifted it up and said, “No, this is our flag.” They held it until it could be put back up on the flagpole. They then surrounded the flagpole to protect the flag. These young college students decided “enough is enough” and stepped up to defend their nation and her flag. It is time for God’s people to take a stand for what matters to Him and say, “Enough is enough!” It is time to say, “The support of terrorism being sent by the Iranian proxies is enough. We will not support, defend or stand idly by while they seek to destroy Israel.” God is looking for those who will watch over Jerusalem as watchmen to surround and protect her:

“ Upon your walls, O Jerusalem, I have set watchmen, Who shall never be silent By day or by night. O you, Hashem’s remembrancers Take no rest. And give no rest to Him, Until He establish Jerusalem And make her renowned on earth. Isaiah 62:6-7, TIB

A Coming Spiritual Awakening for those who stand with Israel

The prophet Zechariah speaks of a time when Nations will seek out the Jewish people in an attempt to return to God:

“Thus says the Lord of hosts: In those days ten men from every language of the nations shall grasp the sleeve of a Jewish man, saying, ‘Let us go with you, for we have heard that God is with you.’” (Zechariah 8:23) NKJV

A great spiritual awakening is depicted by the prophet Isaiah as going out of Israel to reveal the glory of God in the nations. This is triggered by those who stand with Israel:

“For Zion’s sake I will not hold My peace, And for Jerusalem’s sake I will not rest,

Until her righteousness goes forth as brightness, And her salvation as lamp that burns. The Gentiles shall see your righteousness, And all kings your glory.” (Isaiah 62:1-2) NKJV

