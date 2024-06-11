Israeli Disability NGOs Call Out UN Hypocrisy in Social Media Campaign 

A group of non-governmental organizations in the disability space has launched a campaign critical of the United Nations during the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) conference, which began today. Several accredited NGOs are calling on delegates to address the paradox of promoting inclusion while the UN neglects to ensure equal human rights and fundamental freedoms for Israelis.

Ahmir Lerner, Beit Issie Shapiro’s CEO, explained the decision to lead this campaign in a statement: “I believe that the social sector has a significant role to play in our democratic society. We must each be part of the effort to ensure that society protects equality for all people, regardless of their background. Central to Beit Issie Shapiro’s mission is finding every way possible to ensure that people with disabilities are seen and heard.

Now, in this time of trauma and turmoil, the global community must step up, and operate with moral clarity, supporting all with disabilities affected by the war – including Israelis. All newly injured due to the ongoing war and terrorism must be ensured the same rights as everyone else. We need to ensure that they are seen and heard.”

The CRPD is the body of independent experts that monitors the implementation of the CRPD Convention by the States parties. The CRPD Convention was founded in 2006 to “further the UN’s work in changing attitudes and approaches to persons with disabilities,” The committee is one of ten UN human rights “treaty bodies,” each responsible for overseeing the implementation of a particular treaty (from the CRPD Website.)

The CRPD’s mandate is to promote the human rights of persons with disabilities and “reaffirms that all persons with all types of disabilities must enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms.” UN Member States and relevant NGOs globally are allowed to apply to join the Convention.

The 17th Conference of States Parties to the CRPD will run until Thursday and feature presentations by member states and NGOs. This year’s overarching theme is “Rethinking Disability Inclusion in the Current International Juncture and Ahead of the Summit of the Future (in Sept. 2024).”

This year in particular, the UN is holding the conference (and inviting others to speak) over the Shavuot holiday, an act of non-inclusion in and of itself.

While traditionally submitting a video message central to the convening theme each year, Israeli member organizations have submitted videos and formal statements with a different message to the conference this year – highlighting the UN’s unequal treatment of Israelis since Hamas’ terror attack on October 7.

In a statement being released on social media, Founders of the “ALEH” Network for Children and People with Disabilities write:”The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) aims to ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights by people with disabilities. This goal should be universal and indisputable, but since October 7, 2023, we are all faced with a complete contradiction in its implementation…We urge all representatives at the CRPD conference… to stand by their declarations to promote, protect, and ensure the equal and consistent realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all people with disabilities from every country in the world.”

Beit Issie Shapiro was the first Israeli NGO to join the CRDP and holds Special Consultative Status to the Economic and Social Council of the UN (ECOSOC). Lerner, states in their video:

“Much is said about the displaced with disabilities in Gaza. What about those from Israel?

Tens of thousands of children and adults with disabilities have been forced to evacuate their homes. How are you promoting, protecting, and ensuring THEIR full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms?”

With no expectation that their messages critical of the UN will be included in the conference, they have posted the videos online, using the hashtags of the convention #COSP17, #COSP, #GlobalGoals, and #EveryoneIncluded while countering with their own #IncludeIsrael and #NotEveryoneIncluded.

During this year’s conference, elections will be conducted to fill nine seats on the CRPD. Israel will be represented by Odelia Fitoussi in the election. In 2020, Fitoussi, who was born with muscular dystrophy (SMA2), became the first Israeli to serve on this prestigious committee.