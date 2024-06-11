Attacks on Northern Israel: First Sign of Messiah and Gog and Magog

On Monday, Red Alert sirens sounded across northern Israel, including the Haifa region. Several Hezbollah rockets were successfully intercepted by the Iron Dome system, but debris from the interceptions endangered residents in Acre and Haifa.

As the IDF nears completion of its objectives in Rafah, the focus of Israel’s multi-front war shifts northward. While Hezbollah began attacking Israel in cooperation with Hamas on Oct. 8, rocket attacks have been intensifying as the war continues. The attacks have resulted in 10 civilian deaths on the Israeli side, as well as the deaths of 15 IDF soldiers and reservists. Waves of drone and rocket attacks launched by Hezbollah targeting the Misgav Am area struck northern Israel on Sunday, sparking massive brush fires in the Golan. One drone impacted in an open area in the Jezreel Valley, near Nazareth, marking the deepest penetration of the war to date, landing 24 miles inside Israel. The IDF launched an Iron Dome missile that failed to intercept the drone.

A second drone struck an area near the border community of Shomera. On Friday evening, two rockets launched from Lebanon struck open areas near the border community of Mata. On Sunday, a barrage of about one dozen rockets from Lebanon was followed by two explosive-laden drones striking areas in the northern Golan Heights, sparking fires.

The IDF is responding with airstrikes and artillery targeting military targets in Lebanon.

When considering the war breaking out in northern Israel, a section of the Talmud describing the days preceding Messiah comes to mind.

The unfolding scenario strongly suggests a section of the Talmud describing the period before the Messiah. The Talmud (Sotah 49b, Sanhedrin 97a) describes the “times of the approaching of the Messiah” (ikv’ta d’meshicha), which Rashi explains is “after the exile ends but before the arrival of the Messiah.” Many conditions seem to be appearing around the world; however, this article will focus on those that seem to relate specifically to the war in northern Israel.

The Talmud states, “..the Galilee shall be destroyed, and the Gavlan will be desolate, and the men of the border shall go round from city to city to seek charity, but they will find no mercy.”

As the Talmud describes, Hezbollah rockets have ignited massive brush fires in the north of Israel. Also, as described, about 80,000 residents from northern Israel have been made homeless due to the hostility.

Commentaries explain that the “Gavlan” is the Bashan. In the Bible (Numbers 21:33–35; Deuteronomy 3:1–7), the Bashan was given to half of the tribe of Menashe. It is in the northeast, including the Golan, parts of Syria, and northern Jordan.

Indeed, the pre-Messiah War of Gog and Magog is prophesied to come from the north.

Therefore prophesy, O mortal, and say to Gog: Thus said Hashem: Surely, on that day, when My people Yisrael are living secure, you will take note, and you will come from your home in the farthest north, you and many peoples with you—all of them mounted on horses, a vast horde, a mighty army. Ezekiel 38: 14-15

In 2015, the Rebbe (spiritual leader) of the Mishkoltz sect of Hasidic Jews spoke about the appearance of the Gog and Magog War in current events.

“There will continue to be uprisings worldwide, the Rebbe predicted. “And everything is for Israel’s benefit!

“My heart tells me,” concluded the Rebbe, “that God is having mercy on the nation of Israel and despite what the prophets have prophesied – that the Gog Magog War needs to be within Jerusalem- nevertheless God sweetened this, and He is currently making it in Syria.”

The ongoing civil war in Syria began in 2011 and has killed over 600,000, more than half of them civilians.

“The proof is that it is brought down by the Sages (Sifri Devarim 1) that the gates of Jerusalem are destined to reach Damascus. If that is the case, instead of the war being in Jerusalem with the inhabitants of Israel suffering from it, God widened Jerusalem until Damascus so that the great war would be there – as we currently see that Russia entered with powerful forces into Syria and even China made it known that it is going there – which apparently will cause a Third World War with the US and its neighbors and tremendous bloodshed until they destroy and annihilate each other.”

“Remaining for us now is the task to be united among ourselves and to be careful to stay away from arguments and Leshon Hara because the Mashiah is already here and hears everything,” the Rebbe concluded.