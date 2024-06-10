Sinwar must meet bin Laden’s fate

Israel cannot afford to wait 10 years to wreak justice upon this ruthless, evil megalomaniac.

When Osama bin Laden met his maker, the world breathed a sigh of relief. The threat from Al-Qaeda was not extinguished until he was gone.

Al-Qaeda was responsible for bombing the World Trade Center on Feb. 26, 1993. The bombing used a 1,336-pound explosive in an attempt to take down the North Tower. It killed six people, including a pregnant woman.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda brought down both towers of the World Trade Center using two hijacked commercial airliners. Some 3,000 people were killed and 6,000 wounded.

It took 10 years to track bin Laden down and end the nightmare he started. America never gave up. He had to pay for his crimes against humanity. On May 2, 2011, he met his end.

Israel must do the same to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who on Oct. 7 perpetrated the worst savagery, butchery, murder, rape and atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Sinwar owes his life to Israel and the Jewish people, yet he only wants to destroy us. While in an Israeli prison, Sinwar’s life was saved by Dr. Yuval Bitton. Israeli physicians successfully removed a tumor from Sinwar’s brain.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar holding a Palestinian child dressed as a Hamas fighter during a rally in Gaza City (pre 2023)

Sinwar was one of 1,027 terrorists released in return for IDF soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011. Sinwar was serving four life terms at the time.

He had been appointed by Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin around 1988 to head up a special internal security unit known as Al Majd. Sinwar’s methods were brutal and bloodthirsty. He suffocated one of his own people with a kaffiyeh. Sheikh Yassin was killed by an Israeli missile strike in 2004.

In prison, Sinwar was known for his obstinacy. He was imprisoned in 1989 for abducting and killing two Israeli soldiers and four Arabs. He spent 22 years in jail, learned Hebrew and wrote a manifesto analogous to Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

When the Shalit deal was considered, Sinwar insisted on the release of the so-called “impossibles,” such as Marwan Barghouti, who had murdered 66 Israelis; and Abbas Al-Sayed, who masterminded the Passover suicide bombing that killed 30 people at the Park Hotel in 2002.

Sinwar did not want the Schalit deal to go forward. He tried to force all 1,600 imprisoned Hamas terrorists to join a hunger strike that would have been a death sentence to many of his comrades.

Hamas senior leader Yahya Sinwar in a terror tunnel underneath the southern Gaza City of Khan Yunis, Oct. 10, 2023. Credit: IDF. (source: JNS)

Even though Dr. Bitton saved Sinwar’s life, Sinwar’s Hamas terrorists did not hesitate to kill Dr. Bitton’s nephew Tamir Adar, a farmer at Kibbutz Nir Oz, on Oct. 7.

Sinwar is a ruthless, evil megalomaniac who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. He has wreaked havoc on the world. America took care of Osama bin Laden. Israel must take care of Sinwar, but it cannot afford to wait 10 years to do so. It must happen soon. To do it, Israel must maneuver in Rafah as it sees fit. That is the only way the Oct. 7 nightmare will end.

** This article was originally published on JNS.org **