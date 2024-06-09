So many Christian believers are unaware that we are surely living in the last days of the Church Age, or if they know it, they are not sure how to live in light of prophetic developments.

First, we must be informed as to what the Scripture tells us about the times in which we live, and what God’s plans are for the future and the dramatic events that are about to take place.

Only then can we be prepared for what will happen next, and play our part in helping to fulfill God’s purposes, as His co-workers and intercessors in the earth.

The center of controversy and spiritual warfare is increasingly Israel, and our attitude towards Israel is a key issue that defines whether we are working with God or fighting against Him.

Much of the Church-world has embraced a false theology that erroneously says Israel is no longer important in God’s purposes. They wrongly claim the Church has replaced Israel, despite the fact that God has made everlasting covenants with Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and David, and has miraculously regathered the Jewish people to their Land in fulfillment of many prophecies.

God is committed by covenant to restore the Davidic kingdom to Israel, which is why the End-time Bible prophecies center around Israel.

In Acts 1: 6, the disciples asked the resurrected Jesus, “Lord, will you restore the kingdom to Israel at this time?” As faithful Jews, that question was uppermost in their minds! But instead Jesus indicated a long period of preaching among the nations would first ensue before the ultimate restoration of sovereignty to Israel.

Biblically and theologically the disciples’ pressing question is of utmost importance especially since the Hamas atrocities of 7 October 2023. Shockingly, the majority of young adult Americans think Israel should “be ended and given to Hamas.” The disturbing survey was conducted by Harvard-Harris polling and found 51% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 said they believed the long-term answer to the Israel-Palestinian conflict was for “Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.”

Individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call. Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by woke values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they have convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists.

Unfortunately some stubborn churchmen also hold that erroneous position called “Replacement Theology,” or Supersessionism, claiming that God has somehow replaced his covenant people Israel with the Church — despite the fact that the true Church of genuine believers is on life support via Israel’s roots! “…Remember that you do not support the root, but the root supports you.” (Romans 11:18)

Anti-Israel clergy and politicians reveal their appalling ignorance of the Word of God and the prophetic days in which we are privileged to live. They also reveal their ignorance of the character of Israel’s covenant-keeping God. Since 1948 when Israel was reborn in a day, fulfilling Isaiah 66:8, the God of Israel has given notice that the Church Age is concluding! Unfortunately not every clergyman has read the memo as stated in the Bible!

Whether or not it is politically correct, the truth is —God has committed himself for the long haul to the Jewish people and to the reconstituted nation of Israel. The Almighty has not abandoned Israel. The nation of Israel is not an anomaly on the political landscape. It is a fulfillment of Bible prophecy! Israel is not “occupied” by colonists but by the original possessors of the Land.

Although God cares about justice and the fate of all people, including Israel’s half brothers the Arabs, at the same time He expects the Arab world to make room for the return of the Jews as prophesied. As I heard an honest Arab say this week, “We need one another to exist!”

Israel’s Law of Return is an undeniable precept in the Torah in Deuteronomy 30:5, “Then the LORD your God will bring you to the land which your fathers possessed, and you shall possess it. He will prosper you and multiply you more than your fathers.”

Leviticus 26:44 also records a promise that the Jewish people took with them into exile. God said even when they are existing in the land of their enemies, he will not cast them away, nor break his covenant with them—“for I am the LORD their God.” He Himself is enough reason!

Additionally, other verses state that the Almighty will not forsake his people for the sake of his great name. Ezekiel 36:22 declares, “Therefore say to the house of Israel, ‘Thus says the Lord GOD: I do not do this for your sake, O house of Israel, but for My holy name’s sake. . . .’”

Sooner rather than later, the Church must catch up for lost time and learn to comprehend God’s undying commitment to the destiny of the Jewish people. It is my prayer that God will rebuke and replace Replacement Theology with the truth of the full counsel of his Word. It is also my prayer that God will remove false shepherds and replace the replacement theologians with true men and women of God who will cooperate with the Biblical agenda!

God’s reputation as Sovereign of the universe is at stake in the restoration of the Jewish people. In fact, the God of Israel has bound himself to an Abrahamic covenant in the Torah, and He has never stopped being the God of Israel. He does not change: “Therefore you sons of Jacob are not consumed.” (Malachi 3: 6)

Furthermore, Psalm 94 declares that the LORD will not reject his people; he will never forsake his inheritance.

Despite these sure promises, for centuries antisemitism was founded upon the erroneous assumption that God had abandoned his people and that the Jews had forfeited their position. But the Almighty specifically stated that despite exile and punishment, He would never break His covenant with the Jewish people.

God anticipated and addressed this issue through the prophets. In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul affirmed, echoed and underscored the Hebrew prophets in Romans chapter 11, where he asked a vitally important rhetorical question for every individual, politician, churchman and theologian to answer correctly, and we must get this right: “Has God cast away his people?” Paul’s answer was, “God forbid!” literally meaning “no, no not ever!” Scholars say this is the strongest negative possible—meaning “No, it cannot be— such can never happen!”

The last thing Christians should be is prideful or arrogant against our elders in the faith, the Jewish people. We must not be deceived and swayed by political correctness. God’s Word and God’s name are at stake in the restoration of the Jewish people.

