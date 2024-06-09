Ancient Hebrew Prayers Opened to All Through Groundbreaking New Book

For thousands of years, the intimate prayers of the Jewish people have remained locked behind the Hebrew language, inaccessible to most of the world. That changes with the publication of Stand By Me: Hebrew Prayers for All Believers, an unprecedented work making this powerful spiritual treasury available to everyone.

Hitting bookshelves this month, Stand By Me: Hebrew Prayers for All Believers, Volume 1 is the first book in a three-volume set that will ultimately contain over 125 traditional Hebrew prayers covering all aspects of life. Published by Israel365, the book was compiled by Shira Schechter and edited by Rabbi Tuly Weisz.

“Prayer is the spiritual oxygen infusing our days with God’s presence,” said Rabbi Weisz, founder of Israel365. “But many sincere believers struggle to find the right words when talking to God, whether asking for healing, thanking Him for blessings, or seeking guidance. This book gives them access to the incredible prayer tradition developed over millennia by the Jewish people.”

What makes Stand By Me so groundbreaking is its ability to open up the Hebrew prayers to English speakers and non-Jews for the first time. Each prayer is presented in its original, undiluted Hebrew form, preventing anything from being lost in translation. However, the book also provides a clear English translation for each prayer line-by-line.

Stand By Me: Hebrew Prayers for All Believers – Volume 1

Perhaps most innovatively, it includes a complete transliteration using English letters, allowing those without any knowledge of Hebrew to properly pronounce and recite the prayers’ ancient words.

“The Hebrew language has a spiritual potency and authenticity that simply cannot be replicated,” explained Schechter. “With this book, anyone can tap into that power by actually saying the Hebrew prayers themselves, while having the translation to understand what they are expressing.”

Stand By Me covers prayers for all circumstances – from general songs of praise, to pleas for sustenance and healing, grief over tragedies, joy in blessed times, and profound requests for God’s mercy and forgiveness. Psalms, biblical verses, and insights from ancient sages are woven throughout.

“Jewish prayers evolved over centuries based on our ancestors’ triumphs and suffering in real life,” said Rabbi Weisz. “These words have comforted believers through every imaginable hardship, acting as a bridge to the Divine. Now this amazing tradition finally has a point of entry for everyone.”

The book’s eight sections reflect the diverse needs believers seek to express through prayer:

Psalms for Times of Trouble or Distress

Prayers for Healing

Prayers for the Deceased

Prayers for Sustenance

Prayers for Times of Difficulty

Prayers for Family

Prayers of Yearning and Repentance

Prayers of Praise and Thanks

This organization allows readers to easily find the words fitting for their specific situation or frame of mind. Rabbi Weisz noted that the prayers for repentance are particularly moving given recent events.

Stand By Me: Hebrew Prayers for All Believers – Volume 1

“After the difficult times we’ve gone through, with the Hamas massacre and global antisemitism, many are looking inward and crying out to God for atonement and a return to the proper path,” he shared. “These ancient prayers give powerful voice to that process of repentance and starting anew.”

The publication stems from growing interest in Hebrew prayers and roots among Christian believers, many of whom view the Jewish people’s return to the Land of Israel as the fulfillment of biblical prophecy. This aligns with the core Israel365 mission.

“We exist to strengthen the connection between Jews and the inspired non-Jews who support the miracle of Israel’s restoration,” said Schechter. “Nothing brings unity like believers of all backgrounds joining together through these timeless, sacred words to worship the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.”

Stand By Me: Hebrew Prayers for All Believers Volume 1 is available beginning June 1 in hardcover from the Israel365 online bookstore. Volume 2 is slated for release in December 2024, with Volume 3 following in mid-2025. Ultimately, the full three-book set will make over 125 prayers accessible to everyone.

“We are so excited to finally share this important work and make Hebrew prayer a lived reality for all believers,” said Rabbi Weisz. “We can think of no greater blessing.”