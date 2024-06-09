Pro-Hamas Rally at White House: “Death to Jews”, Bloody Biden

Thousands of Hamas supporters protested in front of the White House on Saturday, calling for Jihad, burning US flags, displaying a bloody mask of the president, and expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

One sign called for the “Jihad of victory.” Jihad is an Arabic word that literally means “striving” but is used to refer to a holy war. The crowds were also chanting support for Hezbollah which is currently firing rocket barrages at Israeli cities in the north.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW: Pro-Hamas Protesters Call for MURDER of Zionists Outside White House



⚠️ Domestic Terrorists March with a “Jihad of Victory or Martyrdom” Banner, Chanting for Other Terrorists to Kill More Jews



📰 Outside the White House, traitors to the West, carried a banner… pic.twitter.com/FcgX36oFNO — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) June 8, 2024

"Jihad of Victory or Martydrom" one banner reads the quote by Al Quassam.



Thousands of people are expected to "Surround the White House" today to protest for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/wqNw8IoLNH — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 8, 2024

One protester, who was wearing a Hamas headband but whose face was not hidden, held up a bloody mask of President Joe Biden’s face while another burned a US flag.