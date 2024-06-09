Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Pro-Hamas Rally at White House: “Death to Jews”, Bloody Biden

O you who love Hashem, hate evil! He guards the lives of His loyal ones, saving them from the hand of the wicked.

Psalms

97:

10

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

June 9, 2024

< 1 minute

Thousands of Hamas supporters protested in front of the White House on Saturday, calling for Jihad, burning US flags, displaying a bloody mask of the president, and expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

One sign called for the “Jihad of victory.” Jihad is an Arabic word that literally means “striving” but is used to refer to a holy war. The crowds were also chanting support for Hezbollah which is currently firing rocket barrages at Israeli cities in the north.

One protester, who was wearing a Hamas headband but whose face was not hidden, held up a bloody mask of President Joe Biden’s face while another burned a US flag.

