Pro-Hamas Rally at White House: “Death to Jews”, Bloody Biden

Thousands of Hamas supporters protested in front of the White House on Saturday, calling for Jihad, burning US flags, displaying a bloody mask of the president, and expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah.
One sign called for the “Jihad of victory.” Jihad is an Arabic word that literally means “striving” but is used to refer to a holy war. The crowds were also chanting support for Hezbollah which is currently firing rocket barrages at Israeli cities in the north.
One protester, who was wearing a Hamas headband but whose face was not hidden, held up a bloody mask of President Joe Biden’s face while another burned a US flag.