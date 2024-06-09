JVP: Hostage rescue displays Israeli ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Jewish Voice for Peace on Saturday described Israel’s hostage-rescue operation earlier in the day as part of an ongoing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

“The acceleration of the Israeli military’s genocide of Palestinians was on full display today, as Israeli soldiers and drones massacred hundreds of Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, supported and enabled by the U.S. government,” tweeted the anti-Israel NGO.

During a complex operation in a crowded residential neighborhood in central Gaza, Israeli forces recovered from Hamas captivity Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

The hostages were all abducted by Hamas from the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im during the Oct. 7 massacre.

Last month, JVP was widely criticized on social media for claiming that Israel scheduled its Holocaust Remembrance Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day to eclipse the “nakba.” (The word refers to the “catastrophe” of Israel’s founding.)

“Yesterday, the Israeli government ended its yearly cycle of state holidays that sequentially commemorates the Holocaust, Israeli militarism and the creation of the State of Israel,” JVP wrote. “The sequencing of these holidays was intentionally designed to conclude and obscure May 15, the day Palestinians mark the ongoing Nakba.”

Last week, the Anti-Defamation League filed a complaint against JVP with the Federal Election Commission, charging that its political action committee had repeatedly failed to comply with federal elections law.

JVP, which describes itself as “the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world,” has been at the forefront of anti-Israel protests across the United States since Oct. 7.

The organization “rejects the view that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a tragic dispute over land which has been perpetuated by a cycle of violence, fear and distrust on both sides, in favor of the belief that Israeli policies and actions are motivated by deeply rooted Jewish racial chauvinism and religious supremacism.”

The ADL describes JVP as a “a radical anti-Israel activist group that advocates for a complete economic, cultural and academic boycott of the State of Israel,” while noting the organization “does not represent the mainstream Jewish community.”