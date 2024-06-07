Knesset Member Ohad Tal Challenges American Jews: Whose Side Are You On?

During a recent interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Israeli Knesset member Ohad Tal delivered a message to American Jewish voters. “When you’re going to vote in November, remember to ask yourself: Who does Hamas want you to vote for? Who would Hamas want you to support?”

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, Tal’s message is clear: the future of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide hangs in the balance, and the American Jewish vote will have profound consequences.

Tal emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship but explained that its effectiveness depends on strong leadership in the White House against the countries’ shared enemies. To that end, he criticized the current administration’s policies, claiming they undermine Israel’s security and support America’s enemy, Iran.

During the interview, Tal identified Iran as the primary threat in the region, working alongside its allies, China and Russia, with the goal of not only destroying Israel but also undermining the United States. He shared a story about a soldier who recently returned from Gaza with a Palestinian flag bearing the ominous message: “On Saturday, we will slaughter the Jews. But on Sunday, we will slaughter the Christians.”

Tal backed former President Donald Trump, praising his unwavering commitment to Israel. Recent polls also indicate a shift in Jewish voters’ preferences, with a Siena College poll finding that 53% of New York Jews prefer Trump over Biden’s 44%. This trend is further supported by Republican Lee Zeldin’s success with Jewish voters in the 2022 New York governor’s race and a recent Pew Research survey showing 89% of American Jews supporting Israel against Hamas.

As Tal argues, with the 2024 election approaching, American Jewish voters will need to consider the implications of their vote on this critical alliance and the shared values between the two nations. The results of the election, Tal said, will have ripple effects for centuries to come.

This conversation was part of a special segment on Steve Bannon’s show War Room. Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, who also hosts his own program, Eyes On Israel, on Real America’s Voice Network, co-hosted the segment.