Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

DC to Israel: ‘You’ve got to pass the deal with Hamas to find out what’s in it’ 

Picture of Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

June 5, 2024

2 min read

A little “constructive ambiguity” never hurt anyone. Right?

As I wrote earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden’s ‘Sabbath’ speech claiming that there was an Israeli proposal to let Hamas win in exchange for the hostages and their bodies was a series of lies.

It was not an Israeli offer; it was the Hamas offer to which Israel had replied. Biden stripped away the Israeli reply and just presented the Hamas offer. (It was the same stunt that Egypt had previously pulled.)

The Biden administration and the media (along with Barak Ravid, its current favorite agent of influence inside Israel) are now claiming that going into any of the details, as the Israelis are doing, is inconvenient.

According to Ravid, “Israeli officials are concerned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements in recent days could sabotage the ‘constructive ambiguity’ used by negotiators to draft a proposed Israeli hostage-ceasefire deal that could be accepted by Hamas.”

This isn’t coming from Israeli officials; it’s coming from the Biden administration and its catspaws. And the negotiators are supposed to answer to Netanyahu, who heads Israel’s democratically elected government, not the other way around.

Binding agreements don’t depend on “constructive ambiguity.” Constructive ambiguity is buying a car that may or may not work. It’s not a deal; it’s a scam.

“Hamas wants to know the deal’s commitment to a ceasefire in Gaza will ultimately lead to the end of the war, but Netanyahu is publicly saying he is still committed to continuing the war until Hamas is defeated,” wrote Ravid.

That’s a pretty big difference.

He continued, “The ambiguous language in the proposal could allow both sides to enter the first phase of the deal, which includes a release of a group of hostages and a 42-day ceasefire, while leaving for a later point the question of whether the agreement will actually lead to the end of the war.”

You’ve got to pass the deal to find out what’s in it.

U.S. President Joe Biden talks on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Oct. 11, 2023, in the Oval Office. Credit: Adam Schultz/White House. (source: JNS)

Let’s see which side of the “ambiguous language” Biden came down on in his big speech.

“During the six weeks of ph- — of phase one, Israel and Hamas would negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent end to hostol- — to hostilities,” he said.

No ambiguity there. Here’s the conclusion of Biden’s speech: “It’s time for this war to end and for the day after to begin.”

Not ambiguous at all.

There’s an old saying that goes something like this: “If you’re sitting at a poker table and you don’t know who the sucker is, you’re the sucker.”

It’s pretty obvious who the sucker is meant to be in this deal. Same sucker as in every peace deal with terrorists.

** This article was originally published on JNS. Org **

Share this article

Related articles

I hate Flag Day in Jerusalem

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Are we Descendants of a Murderer? Sepha Kirschblum Explores the Life of Cain

Picture of Sara Lamm

Sara Lamm

The myth of Gaza’s ‘innocent’ majority

Picture of RUTHIE BLUM

RUTHIE BLUM

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .