Keep God’s Land Launches Campaign Urging Prime Minister Netanyahu to Resist Biden’s Ceasefire Pressure

In a bold move reflecting strong support for Israel’s security, Keep God’s Land, a coalition of over 150 Jewish and Christian organizations, has initiated a new letter-writing campaign to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The campaign urges the Israeli leader to resist pressure from the Biden administration to accept a premature ceasefire with Hamas.

Click here to sign your name on the letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The letter emphasizes the coalition’s concerns about the “Phased Plan” announced by President Biden over the Jewish Sabbath. The coalition argues that such a plan would effectively lead to Israel’s surrender to Hamas, posing an unacceptable outcome for the Jewish State and potentially disastrous consequences for the United States.

The letter outlines specific concerns, noting, “While President Biden has publicly claimed that he has endorsed the Israeli government’s phased plan, in fact, he has offered a version that differs from yours in several important respects. The most critical of these is the idea that there would be no resumption of hostilities after six weeks as long as negotiations continue. That is, of course, a formula for endless talks while Hamas rebuilds its capacity to attack your country and people.”

David Friedman, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, speaks about the importance of Judea and Samaria at the Keep God’s Event at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 22, 2024. Photo by Larry Brook. (source: JNS)

Further highlighting the risks, the letter explains, “In addition, Biden’s Phase Two would require the removal of all Israeli forces from Gaza without any requirement for the elimination of Hamas as even a military threat, let alone a political one. Then, there is President Biden’s statement to the effect that the adoption of this plan will bring a permanent end to hostilities in Israel’s north which would assure the survival of Hezbollah.”

The coalition expresses the broader implications of the plan, asserting, “Such conditions not only pose a material, and possibly existential danger to the Jewish State. We strongly believe they also are a threat to the United States of America. For these reasons, among others, we want you to know that the Biden administration’s Phased Plan does not reflect the sentiment of an overwhelming majority of Americans.”

The letter concludes with a resolute call to action, stating, “As faith leaders we take seriously the Biblical mandate, ‘For Zion’s sake I will not be silent.’ We urge you to stand fast in pursuing the complete destruction of Hamas and to defeat Iran’s other proxies in Lebanon and the Red Sea and the regime that enables them in Tehran.”

Since its inception, Keep God’s Land has emerged as a bold voice in Israel advocacy, drawing support from prominent Jewish and Christian leaders who have signed its resolution against the creation of a Palestinian terrorist state. The coalition has hosted events in Jerusalem, Washington D.C., and Nashville, TN, and has been actively corresponding with leaders, including letters to President Biden, former President Donald Trump and just last week, presented a letter of solidarity to Israel’s president Isaac Herzog.

A delegation of prominent Jewish and Christian faith leaders met on Tuesday, May 28th, with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to present a letter of solidarity organized by the Keep God’s Land coalition. This gesture came in response to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) unprecedented call for arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The letter, signed by over 750 Jewish and Christian leaders worldwide, expressed unwavering support for Israel and condemnation of the ICC’s actions. Dean Michelle Bachmann of Regent University’s Robertson School of Government and a member of the Keep God’s Land leadership committee, handed the letter to President Herzog.

Pastor Nick Vujicic, National Religious Broadcasters President Troy Miller, Pastors Jim and Rosemary Schindler Garlow, and Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel365, were some of the delegation present for the presentation to President Herzog.

In their letter, the Keep God’s Land coalition of faith leaders described the ICC’s call for arrest warrants as a “despicable” action, directly attacking the leaders overseeing Israel’s defense against Hamas terrorists. They emphasized their belief in the unique role of the State of Israel in the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy and asserted that the ICC’s obsessive attacks on the Jewish state would ultimately fail. The letter echoed President Herzog’s sentiment, describing the ICC’s announcement as “beyond outrageous” and indicative of a collapsing international judicial system.

Keep God’s Land was established in response to the Hamas War launched on October 7th as a coalition of Jews and Christians united in support of Israeli settlement, security and sovereignty throughout the Land of Israel, including Judea and Samaria, Israel’s biblical heartland.

