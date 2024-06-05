Keep God’s Land Shows Solidarity with Israeli President Herzog in Response to ICC Arrest Warrant Threats

A delegation of prominent Jewish and Christian faith leaders met on Tuesday, May 28th, with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to present a letter of solidarity organized by the Keep God’s Land coalition. This gesture came in response to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) unprecedented call for arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The letter, signed by over 750 Jewish and Christian leaders worldwide, expressed unwavering support for Israel and condemnation of the ICC’s actions. Dean Michelle Bachmann of Regent University’s Robertson School of Government and a member of the Keep God’s Land leadership committee, handed the letter to President Herzog. Joining her were Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, and Robbie Frohlinger, CEO of Israel365, along with Knesset Member Ohad Tal, Rosemary Schindler Garlow and Dr. Jim Garlow of Well Versed Ministries, Nick Vujicic of Life Without Limbs, Jim Scudder of InGrace Ministries, Albert Veksler of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast and more than 30 other faith leaders.

In their letter, the Keep God’s Land coalition of faith leaders described the ICC’s call for arrest warrants as a “despicable” action, directly attacking the leaders overseeing Israel’s defense against Hamas terrorists. They emphasized their belief in the unique role of the State of Israel in the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy and asserted that the ICC’s obsessive attacks on the Jewish state would ultimately fail. The letter echoed President Herzog’s sentiment, describing the ICC’s announcement as “beyond outrageous” and indicative of a collapsing international judicial system.

The faith leaders declared there is “absolutely no equivalence between the butchers of Gaza and the heroes of Israel, or between the evil Hamas killers and the soldiers of the IDF, the most moral army in the world.” They expressed solidarity with Israel’s accused leaders, quoting Ruth from the Bible: “Your people are my people and your God is my God.”

The letter continued, accusing the ICC of making a mockery of justice and dangerously provoking the God of Israel. It emphasized that the God of Israel gave the Land of Israel to the People of Israel and highlighted the Biblical promise from Isaiah 1:27, “Zion will be delivered with justice, her penitent ones with righteousness.”

The Keep God’s Land coalition pledged to continue defending the legitimacy of Israel’s sovereignty in international law and her right to defeat enemies seeking her destruction. They stood firmly with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and the leaders of Israel’s military as they prosecuted what they described as a just war. The letter concluded with a message of unity, declaring that they would stand with Israel both during its current trials and in its eventual victory as a “light unto the nations.”

Among the notable signatories of the letter were Dean Michele Bachmann of Regent University, Ambassador David Friedman, Pastor Mario Bramnick of the Latino Coalition for Israel, and Pastor Terry Copeland and Pastor George Pearsons of Eagle Mountain Church. Also supporting the cause were Pastor Peter Fast of Bridges for Peace, Pastor Donna Jollay of Hope Health & Healing, Pastor Becky Keenan of One With Israel, and Mort Klein of the Zionist Organization of America. Additional signatories included Rabbi Pesach Lerner of the Coalition for Jewish Values, Troy A. Miller of National Religious Broadcasters, Rabbi Yaakov Menken of the Coalition for Jewish Values, Rabbi Elie Mischel of Israel365, Julie Sironi of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, and Bishop Robert Stearns of Eagles Wings. Pastor David Swaggerty of Charisma Life Ministries, Pastor Tommy Waller of Hayovel, Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel365, Pastor Paula White of City of Destiny, and Rabbi Pesach Wolicki of Israel365 Action also added their names to the letter.

Homes in Ma’ale Adumim, Judea, Dec. 30, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Keep God’s Land was established in response to the Hamas War launched on October 7th as a coalition of Jews and Christians united in support of Israeli sovereignty throughout the Land of Israel, including Judea and Samaria, Israel’s biblical heritage.

Since its inception, Keep God’s Land has emerged as a bold voice in Israel advocacy, drawing support from prominent Jewish and Christian leaders who have signed its resolution against the creation of a Palestinian terrorist state. The coalition has hosted events in Jerusalem, Washington D.C., and Nashville, TN, and has been actively corresponding with leaders, including letters to President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Recently, Keep God's Land launched a new letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu, urging Israel to resist pressure from the Biden administration to accept a premature ceasefire with Hamas.