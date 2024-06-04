Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Death of hostages called for by counter protestors at NYC Israel Parade

Let Him incite death against them; may they go down alive into Sheol! For where they dwell, there evil is.

Psalms

55:

16

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

June 4, 2024

1 minute

The 59th annual New York City Israel Day Parade on Sunday turned ugly as pro-Hamas protesters crashed the event despite heavy security. Backpacks, large bags and coolers were prohibited, and approximately 40,000 spectators had to pass through metal detectors. Drones, K-9 units, and bike patrols were visible throughout the parade. This was due to concerns of attacks. Antisemitic incidents are at an all time high and the Anti-Defamation League reported a 360% increase in antisemitic incidents since Oct. 7.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Israel Day on Fifth parade on June 2, 2024. Credit: Shulamit, courtesy of UJA. (source: JNS)

The parade began with families of hostages leading the way .Fox News reported that this was the first Jewish event in the city since the Palestinian Hamas attack on October 7. There have been roughly 2,800 protests in the city, with about 1,300 of them related to the ongoing war.  Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were in attendance.

One young man of color covered his face with a ski mask and carried a sign saying, “Kill hostages now”. He wore a black shirt and draped a Palestinian flag across his shoulders. 

No arrests were reported. 

Another pro-Hamas protestor held up her phone with the message, “they’re not coming home.”

Counter protesters were on hand wearing kefiyehs, the traditional Arab headwear that has become a symbol for anti-Jewish terrorism. 

Share this article

Related articles

UN Watch accuses Albanese of taking payments from activist groups

Picture of JNS

JNS

Does Biden reject Israel’s right to self-defense?

Picture of Caroline Glick

Caroline Glick

AOC: Abraham Accords, moving US embassy to blame for Oct. 7 attack

Picture of JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .