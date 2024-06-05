Are we Descendants of a Murderer? Sepha Kirschblum Explores the Life of Cain

Now, on Israel Bible Plus

Bible scholar and teacher Sepha Kirschblum is on a mission to make Bible study accessible and engaging for all. Sepha invites viewers to challenge traditional story interpretations and explore the complexities of well-known Biblical characters through her new mini-series on the Israel Bible Plus platform.

Sepha’s love for the Bible shines through as she discusses her approach to learning and teaching. “One of my own Bible teachers once said that you should learn the Bible as if it’s a love letter from your beloved, overanalyzing every sentence,” Sepha shares. “Every nuance has something to learn from.” This perspective has shaped how Sepha studies and teaches the Bible, seeing it as an incredible gift to learn from and appreciate in every detail.

One character that particularly fascinates Sepha is Cain, the firstborn son of Adam and Eve. While often portrayed as a one-dimensional villain, Kirschblum believes there is much more to Cain’s story than meets the eye. “If we believe he was bad, then why does half of the world come from him?” she asks. “Why would God let him live?” These questions drive Kirschblum to delve deeper into Cain’s character and the lessons we can learn from his story.

View of the marble sculpture Cain after killing his brother Abel (1896) by Henri Vidal (1864-1918) in the Tuileries Park, Paris, France. (source: Shutterstock)

Names also hold great significance in Sepha’s analysis of Biblical characters. She notes that in ancient times, names were often chosen for their meaning rather than to honor relatives. “I always like to try to decipher if the text gives me any insight into why the character’s parents chose that name,” Sepha explains. “I think we also very much embody that message.”

Beyond Cain and Abel, Sepha finds many other Biblical characters intriguing, such as Queen Esther, Ruth, Leah, and Rachel. She doesn’t just see them as figures in a story, but as complex individuals with rich and varied experiences. She emphasizes the importance of not judging characters based on a single story but rather appreciating the depth and richness of their lives, sparking your curiosity to learn more about them.

Through her unique perspective and engaging teaching style, Sepha hopes to inspire others to constantly reread the Bible and find new insights at every stage of life. She believes there is no one “right” way to interpret the stories but rather multiple ways to perceive and learn from them.

Various volumes of Israel365’s Israel Bible Plus

For those eager to dive deeper into Bible study, Israel Bible Plus offers not only an array of in-depth courses and mini-series but also gorgeous, full-color companion books to enhance the learning experience. With a subscription, you gain access to a lifelong opportunity to engage with the Bible in new and meaningful ways.

The insights gained from Sepha’s mini-series are truly mind-blowing and meaningful. Carol Thomson from Milwaukee shared her experience: “I never considered learning the story of Cain and Abel in such depth. After all, it’s a story about murder. What more is there to the story than that? But Mrs. Kirschblum’s class has changed how I see these characters and how I’ve been learning the Bible. Next class on my list? Rabbi Elie’s Biblical Beginnings. There’s so much that the Lord is calling on me to learn. And I’m definitely in the right place to do it.”