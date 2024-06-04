Trump Megadonor Wants Israeli Sovereignty Over Judea and Samaria

Republican megadonor and philanthropist Miriam Adelson is poised to significantly bolster Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign by funding a substantial super PAC that could ensure Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria if Trump wins reelection.

According to a recent report in Politico, Adelson, renowned for her dedication to both philanthropy and political advocacy, plans to play a crucial role in financing Preserve America, a pro-Trump super PAC originally established during the former president’s 2020 reelection effort. This group is now being revitalized to support Trump’s current bid, according to a reliable source familiar with her plans.

While the exact amount Adelson will donate to the super PAC remains undisclosed, expectations are high that her contributions will surpass the substantial $90 million she and her late husband, Sheldon, provided in 2020.

In a recent cover story by New York Magazine titled “Mega Donor,” Miriam Adelson was highlighted for her unwavering dedication to Judea and Samaria and its security. The article quoted political-fundraising expert, Craig Holman of Public Citizen as projecting that Adelson will be Trump’s top patron in 2024, as she was in 2020. “Beyond unconditional support for the Israel-Hamas war, one can assume she’ll press for the unfinished items of Trump’s Israel agenda from last term.” Top of that list: Israel annexing Judea and Samaria and the U.S. recognizing Israeli sovereignty in its biblical homeland.

The importance of Israeli Sovereignty over Judea and Samaria has gained momentum since the Hamas attack on October 7th. Sovereignty is the focus of a new movement ‘One Jewish State’, launched by former American ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

At the Jerusalem Conference hosted this week by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Friedman explained the vision behind ‘One Jewish State’ of complete Israeli sovereignty and emphasized that this solution should apply to the entire area, not just Area C.

Friedman had first outlined his vision for ‘One Jewish State’ at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) conference in February. In Nashville, Friedman made two speeches. The first was at the ‘Keep God’s Land’ event organized by Israel365 and a coalition of over 150 faith based organizations.

Miriam Adelson’s journey from rags to riches and from Democratic donor to Trump’s top supporter, is one of resilience and profound commitment to her heritage and homeland.

Adelson often recounts a childhood memory: around 1950, when she was just a young girl in the fledgling state of Israel, she aspired to dress up as Queen Esther for Purim. Esther, a courageous Jewish woman from the Tanakh, used her wit and bravery to save her people. Although Miriam’s family couldn’t afford the costume, her determination and connection to her heritage never waned.