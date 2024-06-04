Nova Survivor Shares Personal Account with Top Officials at Met Council

In a departure from Met Council’s traditional annual legislative breakfast the morning of the parade, this year began with the harrowing personal account of Michal Ohana, a survivor of the Nova Massacre. Michal spoke in tears about the day she was shot and left for dead to a sold-out audience of over 400 leaders, including 75 elected officials at the city, state, and federal levels.

“Met Council’s mission each day is tzedakah. The word tzedakah is rooted in the Hebrew word “justice.” Beyond the work that we do to fight poverty, domestic violence, and elder abuse, we must also lift the voices of our sisters and brothers who were attacked and are still being held hostage in Gaza,” explained Met Council CEO David G. Greenfield. “Ever since October 7th, the Jewish community has felt the injustices caused by Hamas’s attack and the ensuing wave of antisemitism across the world and here at home, that’s why we must advocate for ourselves.”

Met Council Co-Presidents Joseph Allerhand and Ben… Tisch, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, David Greenfield (Photo courtesy)

“On a recent trip to Israel, I had the opportunity to meet Michal, a remarkable young woman who lived through the atrocity committed by Hamas on Oct. 7. Michal is a nurse with a bright future who put her life on hold to ensure that Hamas’s atrocities were never forgotten so that her ten friends would not have died in vain. Today, she’s here in New York, addressing our state’s leaders from Albany, our representatives in Washington, and City officials from across all five boroughs, to ensure that we not only understand the scope of Hamas’s terror but to ensure that we stand up in the face of hate and of October 7th denial,” he added.

Michal’s moving address was preceded and followed by footage she recorded on her phone at the Nova music festival, first of the peaceful celebration and followed by the realization of the Hamas attack and ultimately her hiding from terrorists who eventually found, shot her, and left her for dead until she was discovered more than eight hours later by the Israeli Defense Forces. She spoke of her friends, many of whom were murdered during the attack and two who were kidnapped back to Gaza, and who remain hostages there to this day nearly eight months later. Her heartfelt story brought tears not only to her own eyes but to the eyes of many of the attendees who later mentioned her moving testimony during their own comments throughout the event, joining with her in her closing call to bring those held hostage home.

“I’ve been to festivals before, and until 6:30 AM, the Nova festival was one of the greatest,” said Ohana. “First at 6:30 the rocket alerts began. Approximately 90 minutes later Hamas terrorists had arrived and were shooting at all of us. I ran, ran like I never did before, and over bodies that included some of my friends. I hid until Hamas found me and shot me. I thought I was going to die. On this one day, I lost 10 of my friends and two more were kidnapped to Gaza where they still remain today. We must bring them home, not tomorrow, but today!”

The distinguished crowd at this year’s event included New York Gov. Kathy Hochul; U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer; Congresswoman Yvette Clarke; Congressman Jerrold Nadler; Congressman Dan Goldman, Congresswoman Grace Meng; Congressman Tom Suozzi; New York State Attorney General Letitia James; New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli; Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine; Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson; Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso; Queens Borough President Donovan Richards; Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark; Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez; Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. As in prior years, the event saw a significant showing from New York City elected officials from all five boroughs.

“My message is very simple. As the home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel anywhere, when the people of Israel are hurting, the people of New York are hurting,” said Governor Hochul in her remarks. “That is the sentiment we feel right now. We are here today, and to me that’s what this parade is all about, to stand with the hostages, and their families and to make sure they are reunited once and for all.”

Met Council is America’s largest Tzedakah, or charity, fighting poverty. In the past year, Met Council served over 325,000 people in need through a wide array of services including affordable housing, free food, crisis intervention, combating domestic violence, and assisting over 2,000 Holocaust survivors who are in need.