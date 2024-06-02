Biden’s deal gives Hamas everything it wanted



On Oct. 7, Hamas had a Plan A and a Plan B.

Plan A was to destroy Israel and kill all the Jews. Plan B was to pull back, stage ambushes and cry genocide while making up fake casualties and staging atrocities until its Islamist and leftist allies managed to save it, while using hostages and their bodies as negotiating leverage.

Phase 1. Hamas frees some surviving female hostages and returns the bodies of the others in return for Israel releasing hundreds of terrorists. Then Hamas retakes control of populated areas in Gaza.

Phase 2. Endless negotiations for the possible return of the rest of the hostages as Hamas secures its grip on Gaza once again.

Phase 3: The United States sends billions to Hamas to “rebuild” Gaza in exchange for some bodies of hostages.

Phase 4: Hamas plots its next attack.

The plan, presented as Israel’s proposal, is really Egypt and Qatar’s proposal overlaid on Israel, and now put forward by Biden and endorsed by Obama, whose people are running foreign policy in this administration.

Here’s what Israel and Hamas get under this plan:

Israel: Some of the hostages and the bodies of the dead.

Hamas: Gaza, billions in foreign aid to rebuild its infrastructure and the ability to claim victory because it will have actually won the war.

The deal does not require the surrender or elimination of Hamas or, as floated previously, the departure of Hamas leaders.

All Hamas has to do is return some bodies and whatever living hostages are left.

To try and make this palatable, Biden claimed that “the people of Israel should know they can make this offer without any further risk to their own security because they’ve devastated Hamas forces over the past eight months. At this point, Hamas no longer is capable of carrying out another Oct. 7.”

At this point. There’s a whole lot that rests on those words.

On Oct. 6, no one in the Biden administration thought Hamas was capable of an attack such as the one it would carry out a day later. No one in Israel was expecting it either. But the one thing that is undeniably true is that the likeliest path to another Oct. 7 is to let Hamas regroup, retake Gaza and get billions in aid to play with.

Biden’s proposed deal gives Hamas everything it wants and puts it on track to execute another Oct. 7.

The only way to stop that from happening is to finish Hamas.

Not even Biden proposed making deals with Islamic State. Yet Biden insists that Israel make a deal that will leave Hamas intact and in power. Despite his rhetoric, he’s not helping Israel, he’s helping Hamas.

What is all this deal conditioned on? Qatar and Egypt. Biden claimed that “if Hamas fails to fulfill its commitments under the deal, Israel can resume military operations. But Egypt and Qatar have assured me and they are continuing to work to ensure that Hamas doesn’t do that.”

The Biden administration will decide if Israel gets to defend itself based on assurances from Qatar, a state sponsor of Hamas, and Egypt, which was caught red-handed with tunnels leading into Rafah to Hamas.

This isn’t an Israeli deal or an American deal. It’s a deal by Islamic terrorists for Islamic terrorists. And Obama and Biden, two men who have done more to empower Islamic terrorists than almost anyone in the White House except Jimmy Carter, have put their seal on it. It’s a bad deal for America, for Israel and for civilization.